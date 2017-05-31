In case you haven’t heard, the earth is pretty much going to hell in a handbasket thanks to Donald Trump reportedly deciding to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord. Clearly something has got to be done before the planet overheats and explodes. Thankfully, Patricia Arquette has an idea that could save us all:

Serious, you guys.

Trending

Bless her heart.

Or maybe leave the planet. You know, just to be safe.

***

Related:

Au revoir, suckers! Report: Despite ‘intense’ pressure from Ivanka, @POTUS set to exit Paris climate accord; Updated

PANIC time! Nancy Pelosi slams Trump for pretty much dooming the planet

‘You aren’t on Broadway!’ Bill de Blasio told to dial back the #ParisAgreement drama

Twitchy coverage of Patricia Arquette

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AGWClimate changeDonald Trumpglobal warminglawsuitnegligenceparis climate accordPatricia Arquettesue