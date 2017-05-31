Serious question- Is that a serious question? — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) May 31, 2017

Serious question: are you so dumb as to believe you asked a serious question? — Chili con Fefe (@SocrateezNutz) May 31, 2017

In case you haven’t heard, the earth is pretty much going to hell in a handbasket thanks to Donald Trump reportedly deciding to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord. Clearly something has got to be done before the planet overheats and explodes. Thankfully, Patricia Arquette has an idea that could save us all:

Serious question- Can millions of people launch a class action suit if the US pulls out of Paris accord for negligence? #ParisAccord — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

Serious, you guys.

@ACLU @ACLU_SoCal here's our next project. Dutch people vs Dutch govt climate change suit could be precedent? Let us know what you need. https://t.co/zsQRpNIh5W — WMLA community (@womensmarchla) May 31, 2017

Also there are amazing kids suing over it. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

Maybe if millions got on board Supreme Court would hear it — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

If you build it, they will come. — WMLA community (@womensmarchla) May 31, 2017

https://t.co/TMoRjWMSB8… how do we get millions of signatures behind these kids? Support their case and amplify it? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

@XavierBecerra @AGSchneiderman Global scientific consensus on Climate Change is solid. If We pull out of Paris accord sue 4 negligence . — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

Bless her heart.

No you absolute idiot — Fox (@FoxMcloud) May 31, 2017

Better question: Can a dilettante virtue signaling actress actually bother to learn something before beclowning herself? — Noah Pology (@Noah_Pology) May 31, 2017

i'm waiting for one of you people to leave america like you've been screaming about for years if you didn't get your way — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) May 31, 2017

Or maybe leave the planet. You know, just to be safe.

***

