It’s being reported that President Donald Trump is expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord that then-President Obama signed last year. Nancy Pelosi is reacting predictably:
.@POTUS' decision to support a dirty energy agenda & pull out of #ParisAgreement is a grave threat to our planet. https://t.co/qMgx15EDlV
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 31, 2017
Pelosi: Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord is a stunning abdication of American leadership
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 31, 2017
There’s a reason Obama’s joining of the Paris Agreement could be so easily reversed:
Cool story Nancy how did you vote on ratification of the agreement oh wait there wasn't one.
— Alan Bradford (@AlanBradford55) May 31, 2017
Instead of learning from their mistakes, Dems such as Pelosi will opt for just one reaction:
We are all going to die pic.twitter.com/6ALC89HNqc
— J (@sullyisback) May 31, 2017