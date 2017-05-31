It’s being reported that President Donald Trump is expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord that then-President Obama signed last year. Nancy Pelosi is reacting predictably:

.@POTUS' decision to support a dirty energy agenda & pull out of #ParisAgreement is a grave threat to our planet. https://t.co/qMgx15EDlV — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 31, 2017

Pelosi: Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord is a stunning abdication of American leadership — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 31, 2017

There’s a reason Obama’s joining of the Paris Agreement could be so easily reversed:

Cool story Nancy how did you vote on ratification of the agreement oh wait there wasn't one. — Alan Bradford (@AlanBradford55) May 31, 2017

Instead of learning from their mistakes, Dems such as Pelosi will opt for just one reaction: