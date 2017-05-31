In news first reported by Jonathan Swan of Axios, President Donald Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord:
Scoop: Trump is pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal https://t.co/gw4TumxTM1
— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 31, 2017
Other networks quickly confirmed the scoop as well:
A senior WH official tells @jonkarl Trump is poised to drop out of the Paris climate deal.
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) May 31, 2017
Although details such as how fast the U.S. pulls out of the agreement are still being worked out:
WH working on rollout of announcement, but no final decision until POTUS announces it, official tells @jonkarl.
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) May 31, 2017
This Paris decision reminds me of the VP pick. Trump still soliciting opinions, expressing doubt, to last minute.
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017
Update: Trump just tweeted this shortly after publication:
I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Update 2. Here we go with the “let’s make a deal” part of the program:
Official says Trump expected to pull out of Paris BUT cautions there could be "caveats in the language." https://t.co/RqjzUlYn5i
— Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) May 31, 2017
According to Swan, it was Ivanka who was pressuring the president to stay in the deal:
People make fun of the Ivanka-pressuring-on-climate narrative, but I can tell you pressure is real & infuriates conservatives in admin https://t.co/gYBJsW2iK7
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017
And Swan’s “intense” pressure reporting comes from a conservative within the administration, not Ivanka:
Good try, Ivanka aide https://t.co/O0fnle8ewh
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 31, 2017
Nope, came from a conservative involved in process complaining about Ivanka continually pushing back. https://t.co/LzMskBaH0n
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017
Hard to overstate the infuriation about Ivanka's role in Paris debate in movement conservative circles right now.
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017
And here comes the hand-wringing from our side despite the fact that Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz would’ve probably done the same thing:
Nicaragua & Syria are only 2 countries not in Paris Accord. If joining Ortega & Assad, Trump is in very bad company. https://t.co/agOZj4foyO
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 31, 2017
For example:
I hope @POTUS will take the opportunity before him to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement https://t.co/Hil4Csj24L https://t.co/3FRi0Mc639
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2017