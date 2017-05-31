In news first reported by Jonathan Swan of Axios, President Donald Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord:

Scoop: Trump is pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal https://t.co/gw4TumxTM1 — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) May 31, 2017

Other networks quickly confirmed the scoop as well:

A senior WH official tells @jonkarl Trump is poised to drop out of the Paris climate deal. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) May 31, 2017

Although details such as how fast the U.S. pulls out of the agreement are still being worked out:

WH working on rollout of announcement, but no final decision until POTUS announces it, official tells @jonkarl. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) May 31, 2017

This Paris decision reminds me of the VP pick. Trump still soliciting opinions, expressing doubt, to last minute. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

Update: Trump just tweeted this shortly after publication:

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Update 2. Here we go with the “let’s make a deal” part of the program:

Official says Trump expected to pull out of Paris BUT cautions there could be "caveats in the language." https://t.co/RqjzUlYn5i — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) May 31, 2017

According to Swan, it was Ivanka who was pressuring the president to stay in the deal:

People make fun of the Ivanka-pressuring-on-climate narrative, but I can tell you pressure is real & infuriates conservatives in admin https://t.co/gYBJsW2iK7 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

And Swan’s “intense” pressure reporting comes from a conservative within the administration, not Ivanka:

Good try, Ivanka aide https://t.co/O0fnle8ewh — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 31, 2017

Nope, came from a conservative involved in process complaining about Ivanka continually pushing back. https://t.co/LzMskBaH0n — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

Hard to overstate the infuriation about Ivanka's role in Paris debate in movement conservative circles right now. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

And here comes the hand-wringing from our side despite the fact that Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz would’ve probably done the same thing:

Nicaragua & Syria are only 2 countries not in Paris Accord. If joining Ortega & Assad, Trump is in very bad company. https://t.co/agOZj4foyO — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 31, 2017

For example: