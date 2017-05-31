In news first reported by Jonathan Swan of Axios, President Donald Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord:

Other networks quickly confirmed the scoop as well:

Although details such as how fast the U.S. pulls out of the agreement are still being worked out:

Update: Trump just tweeted this shortly after publication:

Update 2. Here we go with the “let’s make a deal” part of the program:

According to Swan, it was Ivanka who was pressuring the president to stay in the deal:

And Swan’s “intense” pressure reporting comes from a conservative within the administration, not Ivanka:

And here comes the hand-wringing from our side despite the fact that Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz would’ve probably done the same thing:

For example:

 

