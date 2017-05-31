Though a final determination has yet to be announced, it’s possible that President Trump will exit the Paris Agreement signed by then-President Obama last year. As a result, progressives are hyperventilating. Among them, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio:

The president withdrawing from the Paris Agreement would be horribly destructive for the planet, the country, and this city. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

President Trump should know that climate change is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

The Paris Accord was the biggest step forward we've taken in many years. It's unconscionable for the president to step away from it. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

Drama much, Mr. Mayor?

Wow, @NYCMayor enough drama, you aren't on Broadway! And there are other news sources than just the #FakeNews @CNN types. It's Russia's plan https://t.co/yHZLZ8lEGE — Real Hope and Change (@B_Chill75) May 31, 2017

Or maybe Off-Off-Broadway.

How is a decision to save 400k US jobs & 2.5 trillion in US wealth, "horribly destructive"? #ParisAgreement https://t.co/lo9McwXo5i — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 31, 2017

Yeah Al Gore said your city would be underwater by now – — Covfefe Mindset (@Zer0_Sugar) May 31, 2017

During the 70s Gore was pounding global cooling. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 31, 2017

To be a Leftist is to be in a constant state of hysteria and hypocrisy. — Iron Nail (@Iron_Nail) May 31, 2017

Paris Agreement? It's too late, why the hell are you tweeting while your city has been under water since 2015?

An Inconvenient Truth https://t.co/QaNc1fTUzn — Rogue CNN Staff (@ShillForHillary) May 31, 2017

Anything that @NYCMayor is against is good for all living things. — Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) May 31, 2017

Mayor de Blasio also said if Trump pulls out of the deal, NYC will be a sanctuary city of sorts for the Paris Agreement:

But we'll take matters into our own hands. I plan to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/8oByikDt7C — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

Good luck with that…