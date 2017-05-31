Though a final determination has yet to be announced, it’s possible that President Trump will exit the Paris Agreement signed by then-President Obama last year. As a result, progressives are hyperventilating. Among them, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio:
The president withdrawing from the Paris Agreement would be horribly destructive for the planet, the country, and this city.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017
President Trump should know that climate change is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017
The Paris Accord was the biggest step forward we've taken in many years. It's unconscionable for the president to step away from it.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017
Drama much, Mr. Mayor?
Wow, @NYCMayor enough drama, you aren't on Broadway! And there are other news sources than just the #FakeNews @CNN types. It's Russia's plan https://t.co/yHZLZ8lEGE
— Real Hope and Change (@B_Chill75) May 31, 2017
Or maybe Off-Off-Broadway.
How is a decision to save 400k US jobs & 2.5 trillion in US wealth, "horribly destructive"? #ParisAgreement https://t.co/lo9McwXo5i
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 31, 2017
Yeah Al Gore said your city would be underwater by now –
— Covfefe Mindset (@Zer0_Sugar) May 31, 2017
During the 70s Gore was pounding global cooling.
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 31, 2017
To be a Leftist is to be in a constant state of hysteria and hypocrisy.
— Iron Nail (@Iron_Nail) May 31, 2017
Paris Agreement? It's too late, why the hell are you tweeting while your city has been under water since 2015?
An Inconvenient Truth https://t.co/QaNc1fTUzn
— Rogue CNN Staff (@ShillForHillary) May 31, 2017
Anything that @NYCMayor is against is good for all living things.
— Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) May 31, 2017
Mayor de Blasio also said if Trump pulls out of the deal, NYC will be a sanctuary city of sorts for the Paris Agreement:
But we'll take matters into our own hands. I plan to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/8oByikDt7C
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017
Good luck with that…
We plan to keep taking business from you when you do.
Love,
Texas https://t.co/XOXLKEIzDN
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) May 31, 2017