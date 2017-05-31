Though a final determination has yet to be announced, it’s possible that President Trump will exit the Paris Agreement signed by then-President Obama last year. As a result, progressives are hyperventilating. Among them, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio:

Drama much, Mr. Mayor?

Or maybe Off-Off-Broadway.

Mayor de Blasio also said if Trump pulls out of the deal, NYC will be a sanctuary city of sorts for the Paris Agreement:

Good luck with that…

