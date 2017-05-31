Well, what will we do? I assume you've been briefed. — The Sacramento Brie (@SacBrie) May 31, 2017

The U.S. can’t be allowed to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. We just can’t. Because if we do, horrible things will happen. Just ask Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein:

What will we do when millions of people are displaced by sea level rise, agricultural failures or disease pandemics? #ParisAgreement — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 31, 2017

What will we do, you guys? What’re we gonna do???

Not a problem. Obama lowered the sea levels. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) May 31, 2017

Well, of course they’re back.

Wait…..didn't President Obama lower sea levels? https://t.co/qrbLmPvCHX — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 31, 2017

Oh, you thought that was permanent?

The Republicans passed legislation that made the levels go back up. It was a rider to the last Highway Bill. https://t.co/OAJzmYlXbc — Philip Mathis (@cavalier973) May 31, 2017

What a shame. If we don’t abide by the climate change agreement — which would totally reverse the deadly course we’re on and is totally not just another exercise in moral preening — we’re dooming ourselves to a hot, hungry, watery, diseased death.

Wait… You think that something like that hinges on us being in a non-binding pact? — MC Ham (@Octotron) May 31, 2017

Wait, are you suggesting it doesn’t?

This doesn't seem hysterical at all. — Stephen Thompson (@AFC_Stephen) May 31, 2017

Feinstein’s definitely not the type of person who gets hysterical.

It’s pretty clear that we’re in a major pickle if we ditch the Paris Climate Accord, so Feinstein and her colleagues have definitely got their work cut out for them. We certainly wish them the best of luck.

Just one request:

Please don't send them to Guam, it might tip over. #JA @RepHankJohnson — SonnyDay (@rdelaune) May 31, 2017

And we can’t have that!

***

Related:

Au revoir, suckers! Report: Despite ‘intense’ pressure from Ivanka, @POTUS set to exit Paris climate accord; Updated

PANIC time! Nancy Pelosi slams Trump for pretty much dooming the planet

‘You aren’t on Broadway!’ Bill de Blasio told to dial back the #ParisAgreement drama

We’re saved! Actress Patricia Arquette knows how to avert Paris Climate catastrophe