Tell us again how AntiFa is peaceful?

"You stupid ass black bitch! You're supposed to be on our side!" – that's what this protester screamed in the face of a black police officer https://t.co/w1ko436US4 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 20, 2017

My footage from Boston: violent clashes between the police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/S1vWB0hDV0 — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 20, 2017

Guess he was just lucky they didn’t throw any rocks or urine at him.

She also says she ‘f”ing spits at him.’

Go ahead progressives, keep showing the world who you really are … you’ll never win another national election.

Hmmm what side is that? anarchy? — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) August 20, 2017

This woman screaming at a black police officer because of his skin color is the face of the modern day Democrats.

Has anyone ever been able to articulate what "our side" stands for? What exactly are they protesting? — Tess46 (@tess46) August 20, 2017

Honestly we’re not sure they’re protesting any one thing, they’re just mad because … umm … the country isn’t fair or something? Ya’ know what, we got nothin’.

Maybe we should all just admit these are a bunch of adults who don’t really wanna grow up so they’re throwing temper tantrums.

"Black bitch" aimed at someone doing their job is something you want to defend? Well doesn't that just effing figure, leftist. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 20, 2017

Yup.

Won't see this on CNN. Peaceful my ass. — Ontario Man (@ManfromOntario) August 20, 2017

But you’ll see it on Twitchy! Yay!

I wish Americans would protest Congress with such vigor instead of infringing on their fellow Americans' rights. — M. Anne Bradbury (@doggiemother) August 20, 2017

Bingo.

My heart goes out to the Police. Very brave men & women, It's a shame they have to deal with this! Thank you for your service! — Christine DiPaola (@cdp509) August 20, 2017

Amen.

