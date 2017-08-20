Tell us again how AntiFa is peaceful?

Guess he was just lucky they didn’t throw any rocks or urine at him.

She also says she ‘f”ing spits at him.’

Go ahead progressives, keep showing the world who you really are … you’ll never win another national election.

This woman screaming at a black police officer because of his skin color is the face of the modern day Democrats.

Honestly we’re not sure they’re protesting any one thing, they’re just mad because … umm … the country isn’t fair or something? Ya’ know what, we got nothin’.

Maybe we should all just admit these are a bunch of adults who don’t really wanna grow up so they’re throwing temper tantrums.

Yup.

But you’ll see it on Twitchy! Yay!

Bingo.

Amen.

