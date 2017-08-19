Don’t blame AntiFa, blame the Nazis for Boston!

Too bad none showed up … eh, Alyssa?

Boston! Please remember the nazis want this to get violent so they can say the "alt-left" are the bad guys. Please stay peaceful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 19, 2017

That’s because the alt-left are the bad guys today, Alyssa. There are no Nazis, or white supremacists; just a few Trump supporters including one older woman who was dragged on the ground for holding an American flag.

Stay peaceful, that’s adorable.

If the left isn't prone to violence, why would you have to ask this? 🤔🤔 — Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) August 19, 2017

Fair question.

Right. Cuz only the good guys carry clubs with nails in them…. pic.twitter.com/mx7Xy7Syfd — Reagan Fan 🇺🇸 (@Im_ur_hklbry) August 19, 2017

But they’re supposedly not the alt-left, so does that mean all Democrats are violent?

I wonder what this lumber jack was doing in Durham yesterday🤔 pic.twitter.com/HlBa5DvmMk — Dan Fisk Wright (@MadFiest) August 19, 2017

Yeah, he was just going to cut some firewood for the upcoming winter … sure.

If Antifa show up but no neo-nazis do, are they still allowed to get violent and attack police? — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) August 19, 2017

They already have attacked the police; AntiFa needs someone to brutalize otherwise they’re not spreading peace. Or something.

No no these guys aren't bad at all. pic.twitter.com/BCJaEUqwuc — Michael (@MDBishop82) August 19, 2017

The amount of peace radiating from AntiFa is giving us all a nice warm glow.

The antifa people are carrying sticks with nails in them. Attacking people for holding the American flag. They didn't come for peace. — DeepState_Sierra (@Sierra0505) August 19, 2017

They came to fight a bunch of supposed Nazis that DON’T FREAKIN’ EXIST.

Accept it Alyssa, AntiFa ARE the bad guys.

End of story.

