It would appear Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal, who said she hoped Trump is assassinated, isn’t taking calls from her constituents.

Gosh, wonder why she’d avoid the people who elected her?

.@MariaChappelleN refuses to listen to calls for resignation and her office doesn't care to listen to you either. #moleg pic.twitter.com/lU4DgncLf0 — Austin Stukins (@austinstukins) August 19, 2017

Maria has clearly forgotten she works for the people, not for herself and not for whatever fringe progressive group she’s propping up these days. That and she likely does not want to answer for what she said.

Typical.

Luckily the Missouri GOP ain’t havin’ any of it:

.@MariaChappelleN's office to constituents: don't waste your breath calling the office. https://t.co/4sxnD9MDql — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) August 19, 2017

Basically she’s being an elitist here, yes.

She won't listen to your voice. Pretty sure she's missing the concept of what an elected official is supposed to do. Time to resign, Maria. https://t.co/D4PuHPF8Ce — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) August 19, 2017

Pretty sure the moment she said she hoped someone assassinated Trump she missed the concept of what an elected official is supposed to do.

.@MariaChappelleN, if you won't listen to the will of the people, we will act on their wishes for you. Resign or be expelled! #moleg https://t.co/EwUSRcv96f — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) August 19, 2017

Imagine if a sitting senator had wished for Obama to be assassinated.

Do the right thing, Maria. Resign – your district deserves real representation.

