It would appear Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal, who said she hoped Trump is assassinated, isn’t taking calls from her constituents.

Gosh, wonder why she’d avoid the people who elected her?

Maria has clearly forgotten she works for the people, not for herself and not for whatever fringe progressive group she’s propping up these days. That and she likely does not want to answer for what she said.

Typical.

Luckily the Missouri GOP ain’t havin’ any of it:

Basically she’s being an elitist here, yes.

Pretty sure the moment she said she hoped someone assassinated Trump she missed the concept of what an elected official is supposed to do.

Imagine if a sitting senator had wished for Obama to be assassinated.

Do the right thing, Maria. Resign – your district deserves real representation.

