Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is still in hot water after a now-deleted Facebook post in which she expressed a “hope” that someone would assassinate President Trump. In spite of calls to resign from politicians including Missouri Democrats, Chappelle-Nadal remains defiant:

Missouri Dem who hoped for Trump’s assassination won’t resign, wants ‘respect’ https://t.co/wtSTW46iq5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2017

Today the beleaguered pol is promoting a petition for constituents to show support:

Disgraced Missouri Senator Maria Chappell-Nadal has created a website from her "constituents" begging her to stay. https://t.co/Te3J1tlQwB — Hank Rearden (@BuyReardenMetal) August 18, 2017

Here’s the first paragraph. Check out this rationale:

This has to be a joke. pic.twitter.com/e0XNNO7vaZ — Will Ashman (@WillAshman) August 18, 2017

A “huge difference”? Wow. That’s more like a double-down than a backtrack.

You should probably just resign. lol pic.twitter.com/AS2YrpQMv0 — Rachel Deplorable (@IAcceptThat) August 18, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.