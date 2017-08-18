Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is still in hot water after a now-deleted Facebook post in which she expressed a “hope” that someone would assassinate President Trump. In spite of calls to resign from politicians including Missouri Democrats, Chappelle-Nadal remains defiant:

Today the beleaguered pol is promoting a petition for constituents to show support:

Trending

Here’s the first paragraph. Check out this rationale:

A “huge difference”? Wow. That’s more like a double-down than a backtrack.

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assassination threatDonald TrumpMaria Chappelle-NadalSecret Service