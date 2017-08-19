The so-called “free speech rally” in Boston has brought with it dueling factions of protesters as well as at least one assault so far. People wearing pro-Trump gear are being yelled at as well [language warning]:

Wow.Protestors surround two men in Trump gear and scream profanities, tell them to get the f*^% out of Boston. I asked one why he's here: pic.twitter.com/qRiTjhDXlj — Jessica Weiss (@jessweiss1) August 19, 2017

Lots of adult language in this one. Crowd circled around a man in a MAGA hat. #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/nEd16NFMe1 — Jack Lepiarz (@Lepiarz) August 19, 2017

12:45pm gets wild.@realDonaldTrump supporters getting hit with water bottles, glitter, spray paint. Boston, we're better than this. Common! pic.twitter.com/ERP8ZTl50A — Jonathan Choe (@choenbcboston) August 19, 2017

Confrontation from earlier between Trump supporter and counter protesters at Boston Common. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/1TMQ061hJq — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) August 19, 2017

Counter-protester: "Fuck free speech you fucking piece of shit!" https://t.co/p5tlo8KTRB — Liam Stack (@liamstack) August 19, 2017

Ironic considering it’s billed as a “free speech rally.” But not everybody shared that attitude:

This is Imani, from CT. She just escorted Trump supporters through a crowd as a situation escalated. Here's why in her words: pic.twitter.com/R8W7XN58jk — Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017

Editor’s note: This post was updated to include additional tweets.