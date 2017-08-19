The so-called “free speech rally” in Boston has brought with it dueling factions of protesters as well as at least one assault so far. People wearing pro-Trump gear are being yelled at as well [language warning]:

Ironic considering it’s billed as a “free speech rally.” But not everybody shared that attitude:

Editor’s note: This post was updated to include additional tweets.

