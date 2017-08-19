The so-called “free speech rally” in Boston has brought with it dueling factions of protesters as well as at least one assault so far. People wearing pro-Trump gear are being yelled at as well [language warning]:
Wow.Protestors surround two men in Trump gear and scream profanities, tell them to get the f*^% out of Boston. I asked one why he's here: pic.twitter.com/qRiTjhDXlj
— Jessica Weiss (@jessweiss1) August 19, 2017
Lots of adult language in this one. Crowd circled around a man in a MAGA hat. #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/nEd16NFMe1
— Jack Lepiarz (@Lepiarz) August 19, 2017
12:45pm gets wild.@realDonaldTrump supporters getting hit with water bottles, glitter, spray paint. Boston, we're better than this. Common! pic.twitter.com/ERP8ZTl50A
— Jonathan Choe (@choenbcboston) August 19, 2017
Confrontation from earlier between Trump supporter and counter protesters at Boston Common. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/1TMQ061hJq
— Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) August 19, 2017
Counter-protester: "Fuck free speech you fucking piece of shit!" https://t.co/p5tlo8KTRB
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) August 19, 2017
Ironic considering it’s billed as a “free speech rally.” But not everybody shared that attitude:
This is Imani, from CT. She just escorted Trump supporters through a crowd as a situation escalated. Here's why in her words: pic.twitter.com/R8W7XN58jk
— Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017
Editor’s note: This post was updated to include additional tweets.