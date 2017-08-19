Crowds expected to possibly be in the tens of thousands are gathering for dueling protests in Boston today. Police have said they’ll have zero tolerance for violence, so hopefully they find the person who did this:
MOMENTS AGO: Woman waving American flag hit, dragged by protester at #FreeSpeechRally in #Boston. #BostonCommon pic.twitter.com/7swgamIOjU
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2017
Shameful.
This has to stop now
— Mike Hernandez (@realmike93) August 19, 2017
Arrests need to be made https://t.co/QH3feYjeGv
— kandi collins (@kandibar2011) August 19, 2017