Earlier in the week, the city of Boston granted a permit for what organizers called a “free speech rally” to take place today:
“We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy': Boston gives permit for free speech rally, sets restrictions https://t.co/D9aStYKjMt
— 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) August 17, 2017
The Boston Police Department is gearing up for big protests & counter-protests:
#ThankYou to Todd & Krissy from @Wegmans for dropping off water for our officers who are working the rally on the Common today! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Anw2oDyazz
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017
Community members who see anything of concern at today's rally on Boston Common are asked to call 911. #SeeSomethingSaySomething
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017
Commissioner Evans “To all who've shared prayers & support for my officers heading into today's rally, I'd just like to say thank you."
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017
If you're attending today's rally, be sure to leave the sticks & stones at home. Prohibited items are listed here: https://t.co/DhKK01X29B
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017
The crowds have started gathering:
Here we go. #bostonresist pic.twitter.com/KglJlaRS4d
— Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) August 19, 2017
Counter protesters gathering for this morning's #FightSupremacy rally & march! #BostonResist #BlackLivesMatter #WeAreBoston pic.twitter.com/th2j4TCDhC
— Samantha (@scs_train) August 19, 2017
We have the numbers, we have the right message, come join the freedom side #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/k9yVQO8Ub5
— Dr.Bryan Harnsberger (@PSYCH_HYPE) August 19, 2017
Theme. #BostonResist #FightSupremacy pic.twitter.com/zO4cHcTJAL
— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) August 19, 2017
Sports fans for justice. #BostonResist #FightSupremacy pic.twitter.com/DuBmfgP4dp
— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) August 19, 2017
Crowds still gathering for #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/LINawA8SRA
— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) August 19, 2017
We haven't even left yet. I couldn't see the end of this crowd with binoculars. #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/4fcfC3eNQ8
— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) August 19, 2017