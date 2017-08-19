Earlier in the week, the city of Boston granted a permit for what organizers called a “free speech rally” to take place today:

“We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy': Boston gives permit for free speech rally, sets restrictions https://t.co/D9aStYKjMt — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) August 17, 2017

The Boston Police Department is gearing up for big protests & counter-protests:

#ThankYou to Todd & Krissy from @Wegmans for dropping off water for our officers who are working the rally on the Common today! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Anw2oDyazz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Community members who see anything of concern at today's rally on Boston Common are asked to call 911. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Commissioner Evans “To all who've shared prayers & support for my officers heading into today's rally, I'd just like to say thank you." — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

If you're attending today's rally, be sure to leave the sticks & stones at home. Prohibited items are listed here: https://t.co/DhKK01X29B — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

The crowds have started gathering:

We have the numbers, we have the right message, come join the freedom side #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/k9yVQO8Ub5 — Dr.Bryan Harnsberger (@PSYCH_HYPE) August 19, 2017