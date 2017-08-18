It looks like she’s teaching a class? Do people really sign up for this sort of nonsense?

Ms. Shackelford is self-proclaimed ‘Black Fat Femme’ who has a Paypal donation link in her bio.

No coddling of white tears she says … why would a white person bother attending something like this? Did she call white people demons?!

And clearly she’s a real charmer with admiration and respect for ALL people (in case you missed it, that’s sarcasm).

Tell us again who’s dividing this country.

Can someone explain how this isn’t racist?

Nope, we got nothin’.

Pretty blatant indeed.

This has GOT to be a joke, and not a funny one.

Clearly racial harmony is not something she’s all that interested in.

Interesting piece about this is she’s really pushing her PayPal account, and they have been very vocal about not promoting hate through their services. Wonder what they’d think of her little video?

This CAN’T be real life.

