SJWs were mad at William Shatner for donating money for a statue.

No, seriously.

Protests continue in Louisville at the equestrian statue of pardoned traitor John Castleman, partly paid for by @WilliamShatner. https://t.co/kv3eD8NAUn — Jim Higdon (@jimhigdon) August 19, 2017

Can you imagine having this much free time to be outraged over monuments? These folks must just sit around searching the web looking for evil, racist statues to be outraged over.

Probably a good sign they all need a new hobby.

Luckily William Shatner was more than happy to provide the horde of statue-haters with a little bit of history:

Sounds like some are only focusing on his time in the Conf army, not his time in the US army or his contributions to the horse world 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/nR6u5ChsAl — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

But he was a Confederate and suddenly that means we should tear his statue down; even though we’ve been ignoring them for decades. Even Obama left them alone.

The statue is of him as a horseman; not as a confederate general or Brigadier General of the US Army. What part of that is confusing? https://t.co/COr6BUbCDX — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

Everything is confusing to SJWs, Mr. Shatner.

What part of "pardoned traitor" was confusing? — Geek Girl (@ScienceGeek2587) August 19, 2017

Umm …

Mr. Shatner, the regressive lunatic Left will make you a target. These people cannot be reasoned with. They are lunatics! — King Augustus (@kingaugustus) August 19, 2017

Yes, they will.

Already a target. I gave money for that Equestrian statue. https://t.co/eqL0zk3cQJ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

Honestly William shouldn’t have to justify what he does with his own money … but then again it is the regressive, controlling, oppressive Left we’re talking about here.

Do you even understand his history or just caught up on a word? All confederate soldiers were pardoned perhaps you want that repealed too?🤔 https://t.co/yISrBqT2Nl — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

Not good enough for them.

Yet afterward he led the US Army in the Spanish American war. He was pardoned in 1866 by President Johnson; who are you to counter that?🤔 https://t.co/qpCTLG6Yi4 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

A big ol’ nobody, that’s who.

So @WilliamShatner is defending a statue of a confederate that he partially funded because the dude liked horses? Wow, okay. — Low Frequency Catnip (@Hello_Droogie) August 19, 2017

Oh to be this glib and ignorant… 🙄 https://t.co/FTOiSIc9AO — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

Wouldn’t it be grand? Well, until you had to tie your own shoes but still …

Sorry, Mr. Shatner. Lee was dead 28 years before the Spanish American War. — BanalParoxysm (@TheManyColored) August 19, 2017

Lee?

Keep up with the topic sunshine. We are talking about John B Castleman. 🙄 https://t.co/kMHC8f0dgv — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

Heh.

How about reading up on Lee. Hevwas against slavery and he was against VA seceding he simply could not fight against his own state. — Claudia LeFevreLowry (@ClaudiaLeFevre1) August 19, 2017

Lee again? What?

Another virtue signaling brainiac. 🙄I am talking about John B Castleman https://t.co/zCrMJFRVjK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 19, 2017

The brainiacs with their revised history have been out in full force.

