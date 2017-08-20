Larry Elder gets it, whether there is a protest in Boston or not; this is how the First and Second Amendments were meant to work.

‘Nuff said.

I DON'T care if "white supremacists" gather. I support the 1st Amndt. I DO care if they try to harm me. I support the 2nd Amndt.#Boston — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 19, 2017

Wait, you mean people who say mean things are allowed to say those mean things in America? And if they want to hurt us we have the right to protect ourselves?

Get outta here.

I agree with the first amendment. HOWEVER that also needs to be exercised with responsibility. I'm not okay with hate or racism. pic.twitter.com/V2uBmNi6fQ — Shanni ( ˘ ³˘)❤ (@IrishHalfPint67) August 19, 2017

That’s not what he said. And the Constitution doesn’t really give a damn if you’re ok with hate or racism, it only cares about the notion that people have freedom to speak their minds.

2nd Amendment=hypocrisy. Certain members could walk with arms and those with a darker hue….well… — Adanze Asante (@Adanze1) August 19, 2017

Stop it.

I admire you, Larry. So hard. But you're right. It must be defended and protected. — Hagai Feiner (@hagaifeiner) August 20, 2017

No one said freedom was easy.

