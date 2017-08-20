Larry Elder gets it, whether there is a protest in Boston or not; this is how the First and Second Amendments were meant to work.

‘Nuff said.

Wait, you mean people who say mean things are allowed to say those mean things in America? And if they want to hurt us we have the right to protect ourselves?

Get outta here.

That’s not what he said. And the Constitution doesn’t really give a damn if you’re ok with hate or racism, it only cares about the notion that people have freedom to speak their minds.

Stop it.

No one said freedom was easy.

