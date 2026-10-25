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Nate Silver Calls Critics of Obama’s Cheesecake Factory Gag ‘Humorless Scolds’ and ‘Woke 2.0’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 7:00 PM
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Nate Silver Calls Critics of Obama’s Cheesecake Factory Gag ‘Humorless Scolds’ and ‘Woke 2.0’
Twitchy Meme

Nate Silver says the people who are offended by Obama's 'Cheesecake Factory' joke are humorless scolds. In fact, he thinks those complaining about Obama's snobbery are 'Woke 2.0'. That's a take.

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People don't have money right now. Many families see Cheesecake Factory as a treat right now. That's why it stings.

He only pretended when he was running for office. Now, he doesn't care.

Oh, apparently Cheesecake Factory is too good for 'MAGA'. They don't have the ability to shop at those upscale urban shopping malls. Wow! The libs are certainly letting their freak flag fly in this conversation. 

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Maybe he knows the Obama joke flopped and he's trying to run cover for them.

I mean, he might as well. That's the problem. He has an elitist air anyway, so he makes a joke like that, and it comes off that way.

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That's just the facts. 

And they are all so snotty, they don't get it. 

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Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | WOKE

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