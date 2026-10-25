Nate Silver Calls Critics of Obama’s Cheesecake Factory Gag ‘Humorless Scolds’ and ‘Woke 2.0’

Nate Silver says the people who are offended by Obama's 'Cheesecake Factory' joke are humorless scolds. In fact, he thinks those complaining about Obama's snobbery are 'Woke 2.0'. That's a take.

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The people complaining about Obama’s Cheesecake Factory line sound like performative humorless scolds, maybe this is Woke 2.0. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 25, 2026

People don't have money right now. Many families see Cheesecake Factory as a treat right now. That's why it stings.

The trouble with the "it's just a joke" line is that Obama IS a snob. People think they know that. He shouldn't emphasize that side of himself. Didn't he used to be careful not to? — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) October 25, 2026

He only pretended when he was running for office. Now, he doesn't care.

What's funny about it is that Cheesecake Factory is lib coded! It's not Cracker Barrel or Chik Fil A. The idea that rural dumb*sses who vote MAGA view Cheesecake Factory as part of their culture is nonsense. There are few locations, and they anchor upscale urban shopping malls! — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) October 25, 2026

Oh, apparently Cheesecake Factory is too good for 'MAGA'. They don't have the ability to shop at those upscale urban shopping malls. Wow! The libs are certainly letting their freak flag fly in this conversation.

Either "punching down" is bad or it isn't. — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) October 25, 2026

Nate's been on a multi-day crash out ever since that polling hoax was revealed. But I also think his effeminate hysterics highlight something else: the election in the Senate is slipping away from his friends on the left. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 25, 2026

Maybe he knows the Obama joke flopped and he's trying to run cover for them.

Personally surprised Obama said "Anyone who has ever gone to The Cheesecake Factory is a mouth-breathing dirt-farmer who likely doesn't even have a bachelor's, let alone a master's, and I viscerally hate them with every fiber of my Black Being." imo this could backfire — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 25, 2026

I mean, he might as well. That's the problem. He has an elitist air anyway, so he makes a joke like that, and it comes off that way.

@jacone2222 @jessesingal Absolutely, he owns it, the fatal flaw in Obama's speech is making fun of something that middle class people enjoy (in an arrogant & elitist way). Trump will call him on it and will likely visit a Cheesecake Factory restaurant over the next week and a half. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) October 25, 2026

@NateSilver538 That's the spirit — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 25, 2026

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@NateSilver538 It just shows how little he thinks of average American life. He's an elitist and it comes off that way. — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) October 25, 2026

That's just the facts.

@NateSilver538 At the risk of sounding like a performative humorless scold, I think the critics have a valid point on this one. — Michael Isenberg (@MadMikeIsenberg) October 25, 2026

The fact that Obama knew it was safe to deliver that line a Democratic political rally in Cleveland Ohio really does tell you all you need to know about the party in 2026. I don't give a s**t whether people like chain restaurant or not. But progressives have a condescension problem. — minimalist1969 (@minimalist2021) October 25, 2026

And they are all so snotty, they don't get it.

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