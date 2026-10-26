'Dwarfism Awareness Day' Gets Green Light in U.K. and Jokes Follow in Short Order

Someone in the U.K. decided something big was needed to raise awareness of dwarfism. Fearing the little people among us would be overshadowed, they gave the green light to bathe Wales' Cardiff Castle in an emerald glow for Dwarfism Awareness Day. The Cardiff Council posted a pic of the event on social media.

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The quips followed in short order. (READ)

Tonight, Cardiff Castle will light up green to mark Dwarfism Awareness Day. 💚 The illumination celebrates diversity and helps raise awareness and understanding of dwarfism. https://t.co/26uce2dzLv https://t.co/mqMgP3ZXK6 — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) October 25, 2026

Nothing brings awareness to Dwarfism like shining lights on really tall things. — Vidar Jarleson (@tardfarts) October 26, 2026

Great idea… but I feel this will go right over the top of some peoples’ heads.



🤷🏻‍♀️ — mole at the counter (@moleatthedoor) October 25, 2026

It certainly didn’t 'measure up' to people’s expectations.

The first thing posters noted was that green is the color of mythical imps and sprites, not real-world dwarfs.

You chose the colour associated with leprechauns.. for dwarves. Well done 👏 — Balor (@balorsleftnut) October 26, 2026

It's magically suspicious.

Commenters say you can’t bring awareness to dwarfism without mentioning a famous septet of ‘dwarfs.’

A survey conducted about this concluded only 1 in 7 were Happy — only me (@steve29180012) October 25, 2026

True, but only 1 was Grumpy. — Sean Powell (@stponline) October 25, 2026

They're short one. — Matt Eskes (@MattEskes) October 25, 2026

He was bashful.

Who knew it was such a tall order to come up with so many short jokes? Posters accepted the challenge.

Look at people making fun of Dwarfism...



How could they stoop so low? 🥁 — Endie (@EndiePosts) October 25, 2026

From now on every time the traffic light turns green I will think of a dwarf — Danny Diskin 🇮🇪 (@Danny_Diskin) October 25, 2026

Fair play Cardiff, making a big deal out of something so small. — Lee Turton (@LeeTurton_) October 25, 2026

Cardiff: Standing tall alongside dwarfism. — ThinkingJack (@ThinkingJack67) October 25, 2026

The lights will stay on until somebody can reach the switch. — Charlie (@Charlie81062522) October 25, 2026

Surely 21 December better - the shortest day of the year? — Nick Hayward (@TootingBull) October 25, 2026

I thought orange was the colour for dwarfism pic.twitter.com/tFAUMg7aBf — George Hendry (@myarsedotcom) October 25, 2026

Gnomebody is going to see something that high up! — Tony (@celestialminge) October 25, 2026

They might, with a little elf from their friends 😛 — Steve, not Frank. (@WoodUksparky137) October 25, 2026

Dont you think this is a little condescending? People will not see eye to eye on this... BTW I'm 6ft 3. — shane@mrbluesky99 (@mrbluesky99) October 25, 2026

That reminds us, when is Gigantism Awareness Day? We bet that’ll be a goliath undertaking.

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