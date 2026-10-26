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'Dwarfism Awareness Day' Gets Green Light in U.K. and Jokes Follow in Short Order

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 26, 2026 2:25 AM
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'Dwarfism Awareness Day' Gets Green Light in U.K. and Jokes Follow in Short Order
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Someone in the U.K. decided something big was needed to raise awareness of dwarfism. Fearing the little people among us would be overshadowed, they gave the green light to bathe Wales' Cardiff Castle in an emerald glow for Dwarfism Awareness Day. The Cardiff Council posted a pic of the event on social media.

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The quips followed in short order. (READ)

It certainly didn’t 'measure up' to people’s expectations.

The first thing posters noted was that green is the color of mythical imps and sprites, not real-world dwarfs.

It's magically suspicious.

Commenters say you can’t bring awareness to dwarfism without mentioning a famous septet of ‘dwarfs.’

He was bashful.

Who knew it was such a tall order to come up with so many short jokes? Posters accepted the challenge.

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That reminds us, when is Gigantism Awareness Day? We bet that’ll be a goliath undertaking.

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News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | ENGLAND | ENTERTAINMENT | SOCIAL SECURITY | UNITED KINGDOM

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