President Trump just had some um, colorful descriptions for a few select countries.

Trump just called Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia "s**thouse" and "s**tass" countries. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 25, 2026

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Where is the lie?

@kylegriffin1 Did he stutter? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Oh, no. Next thing he'll say is that water is wet or the sky is blue. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 25, 2026

Stating the obvious is obvious.

@kylegriffin1 Crass language, but accurate 🤷‍♂️ — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 25, 2026

Yes, he should put a dollar in the swear jar.

Maybe the MSNOW producer will feel better now.

@kylegriffin1 What is untrue about those statements? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Yes. — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Its true — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 https://t.co/qVdB2eRtGb — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 25, 2026

They aren't huge vacation destinations, for example. A cruise line had a beautiful private island in Labadee, Haiti and they don't even visit there anymore out of fear of customer safety.

@kylegriffin1 I notice you haven't moved to any of those countries. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Where’s the lie, though? — KD (@KirseyBelle) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Grok says: "All four countries currently have people living in conditions of modern slavery (forced labor, sexual exploitation/slavery, debt bondage, forced marriage, forced child recruitment or criminality, and related forms of exploitation)." Maybe that's what he meant, Kyle. — OnemoreJohnGalt (@GaltOnemore) October 25, 2026

That sounds like a hellscape, actually.

@kylegriffin1 Kyle let me know when you book your vacation to Mogadishu — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) October 25, 2026

Have a nice time.

@kylegriffin1 You know why Expedia doesn’t offer vacation packages to these countries? Because they’re all shitholes. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 25, 2026

@kylegriffin1 They would definitely kill you if you went there https://t.co/knBGlqZlbY — Rider of the Storm (@Steve1536497023) October 25, 2026

Trump’s not wrong. Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia have spent decades as net importers of foreign aid, remittances, and UN missions while exporting migrants, terrorism, and instability. Their combined GDP is a rounding error next to Norway or Denmark, and governance failure is the consistent feature, not the exception. — Alex (@AToggs) October 25, 2026

In other words, they are problematic places.

@kylegriffin1 Because… they are By every possible metric — Ralph the Airborne Ranger (@Hsolo275) October 25, 2026

If the truth hurts, say ow.

@kylegriffin1 Have you ever been to any of them? I have and they are. — Raid SB (@sb_raid) October 25, 2026

There you have it.

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