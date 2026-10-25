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Where's the Lie? Outrage Erupts As Trump Drops His Most Blunt Description Yet of Four Countries

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 5:28 PM
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Where's the Lie? Outrage Erupts As Trump Drops His Most Blunt Description Yet of Four Countries
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

President Trump just had some um, colorful descriptions for a few select countries.

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Where is the lie?

Stating the obvious is obvious.

Yes, he should put a dollar in the swear jar.

Maybe the MSNOW producer will feel better now.

They aren't huge vacation destinations, for example. A cruise line had a beautiful private island in Labadee, Haiti and they don't even visit there anymore out of fear of customer safety. 

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That sounds like a hellscape, actually. 

Have a nice time.

In other words, they are problematic places.

If the truth hurts, say ow.

There you have it.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HAITI | YEMEN

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