We’re gonna guess Representative Garamendi didn’t mean to admit Women’s March is anti-free speech during this interview on MSNBC.

What a maroon.

I joined @AlexWitt on @MSNBC yesterday to discuss the counter protests taking place at white nationalist rallies this weekend. Full 🎥 below: https://t.co/eoxMjFyXTU — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) August 20, 2017

He’s even bragging about it.

And hey, he’s not wrong – the two groups definitely have a LOT in common.

#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Both ‘movements’ were about stifling speech they disagree with and protesting … nothing. Not to mention we’re pretty sure the Women’s March would have been just as nasty to this woman holding her American flag.

Is this not assault? This is a disgrace. #BostonFreeSpeechRally pic.twitter.com/N5sH1YNkXP — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 19, 2017

Older Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston https://t.co/5JP5w04RZO — DW (@aquawilki) August 19, 2017

That’s the spirit of the Women’s March alright.

Perhaps AntiFa themselves said it best?

Note, there are several parody AntiFa accounts on Twitter … sad thing is the real ones are as nutty as the parodies so it’s hard to tell the difference. Either way, this is definitely a feasible thought and message for them.

Yea… throwing urine on police officers. — Pete4Trump 🇺🇸 (@GreekMiracle) August 20, 2017

Because nothing says peaceful like dumping urine on cops and screaming about spitting on them.

