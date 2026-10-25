9/11 Hero’s Father Walks Out With Trump and Delivers Chilling Warning: ‘The Enemy Is Here Among Us’

The father of Todd Beamer, American hero, joined President Trump at a rally today to beg Americans not to vote for Abdul Elf, ahem El-Sayed.

🚨 WOW. The father of fallen 9/11 hero Todd Beamer — the "LET'S ROLL" patriot who stormed the terrorists on Flight 93 — just WALKED OUT ON STAGE after President Trump exposed Abdul El Sayed's ties to Hasan Piker DAVID BEAMER: "The enemy is RIGHT HERE AMONG US. Local terrorists...They call themselves Democratic Socialists of America." 🎯 "Todd and others didn't come home — but they won the counterattack...9/11 was a surprise. What's going on in Michigan IS NOT A SURPRISE. WE CAN SEE THE ATTACK COMING. IT CULIMATES ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD." "They want to tear down this America that is ours...have you read their platform? It reads like the terrorist platform of 9/11 on STEROIDS." Todd Beamer, a Flint, Michigan man, led his fellow passengers against the Islamist hijackers on 9/11, saving the U.S. Capitol at the cost of his own life 🙏🏻 This is an UNFORGETTABLE moment. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

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David Beamer told the crowd the enemy is among us right now and they seek the destruction of America. He's an American patriot.

Todd Beamer was an absolute hero. On United Flight 93, he and the other passengers chose to fight back instead of sitting still. “Let’s roll” wasn’t just a line; it was the moment ordinary people stopped the hijackers from reaching their target. That kind of courage is rare, and we should still honor it plainly, without turning the anniversary into something else. His father’s decision to walk out on stage with President Trump speaks for itself. The rest of us can keep the focus where it belongs: remembering the people who stood up that day. — Jan (@Jan812314) October 25, 2026

His courage absolutely speaks for itself. It would be easier for Mr. Beamer to stay home and not discuss the death of his beloved son. It would be easier to stay out of the political fray and not take the arrows of the Left. He decided his country was worth the personal sacrifice, much like his son. It's clear where his son got his bravery.

Let’s roll! 🔥 Vote RED for America! 🔴🇺🇸 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) October 25, 2026

Vote like your country depends on it.

This is unbelievably POWERFUL! God bless Todd Beamer’s Dad for putting things into perspective 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) October 25, 2026

Brought tears to my, we know Todd’s courage came from his family. — Susan McLaughlin (@SusanMcLaughli2) October 25, 2026

Todd Beamer who lost his life on 9/11 on flight 93 he knew what they had to do and he said “let’s Roll” His father is on stage telling Americans “let’s Roll” and stop these socialist politicians from destroying our country — Kiss My Grits ✌️✌️ (@Reversequestion) October 25, 2026

These are real men.

@EricLDaugh A powerful tribute to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice. His bravery will always be remembered 🙏🕊️ — IyHODL 2.0 (@iyandahodl) October 25, 2026

@EricLDaugh @jake22_h I was listening live and had to pull my car over. In tears. Let’s roll. — Tucson Zia (@TucsonZia) October 25, 2026

Hopefully, voting Americans were similarly moved.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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