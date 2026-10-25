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9/11 Hero’s Father Walks Out With Trump and Delivers Chilling Warning: ‘The Enemy Is Here Among Us’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 6:00 PM
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9/11 Hero’s Father Walks Out With Trump and Delivers Chilling Warning: ‘The Enemy Is Here Among Us’
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The father of Todd Beamer, American hero, joined President Trump at a rally today to beg Americans not to vote for Abdul Elf, ahem El-Sayed.

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David Beamer told the crowd the enemy is among us right now and they seek the destruction of America. He's an American patriot. 

His courage absolutely speaks for itself. It would be easier for Mr. Beamer to stay home and not discuss the death of his beloved son. It would be easier to stay out of the political fray and not take the arrows of the Left. He decided his country was worth the personal sacrifice, much like his son. It's clear where his son got his bravery.

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Vote like your country depends on it. 

These are real men.

Hopefully, voting Americans were similarly moved. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 9/11 | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | HEROES OF 9/11

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