Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Abdul El-Sayed is a very short man and he has a massive Napoleon Complex. Like YUGE!

This guy really is a terrorist https://t.co/R0ti0CYGva — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 10, 2026

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He thinks he is hilarious and it's so cringe.

This guy really is a terrorist https://t.co/R0ti0CYGva — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 10, 2026

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is not impressed and he said so.

Meanwhile, here’s @stoolpresidente committing an act of athletic terrorism. Less pizza, more gym, habibi. https://t.co/1fV9tPYQ4j — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 10, 2026

Of course, that made big baby Abdul get in his feelings and so he shot back at Dave.

Abdul is always trying to prove he is better than some man or the other. It's pathetic.

Notice how he didn’t deny being a terrorist? — Jack (@jackunheard) October 10, 2026

He probably takes great pride in that title, actually.

Meanwhile, here's Abdul El-Sayed being funded by terrorists who want to destroy America. 👇 https://t.co/jS6BHRnQV8 — Track Islamunists 🇺🇸🔎 (@TrackIslmunists) October 10, 2026

He loves the terrorists.

@stoolpresidente Dave, we’d love to connect and work together to beat Abdul the FRAUD. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 10, 2026

Everyone needs to come together to keep this terrorist sympathizer out of the Senate.

@stoolpresidente What’s up with the eggplant? Like who actually goes somewhere and buys one and then leaves it out for a speech? — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 10, 2026

Well, the eggplant emoji has a very particular meaning. Maybe he thinks it makes him like virile? He's always trying to cosplay as a big man.

Even his Mother loves the terrorists.

@stoolpresidente How anyone can vote for a terrorist sympathizer, one who consistently finds ways to downplay, excuse, or ignore terrorism, truly boggles the mind. https://t.co/caUxAAIc0p — Cat✝️🇺🇸 (@catspath) October 10, 2026

It's sickening how Abdul El-Sayed has fooled these people.

@stoolpresidente Hey Independent voters, when they tell you who they are, believe them! He supports terrorism — Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) October 10, 2026

@stoolpresidente Yup, but liberal white women want to feel good about their vote, and by voting for him they get to walk around with their heads held high thinking they’re better than those who wouldn’t support a guy from the Middle East. It’s called sui**dal empathy. — 💩 on the Democrats absurdity! (@wolvespoo) October 10, 2026

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And it's destroying America.

@stoolpresidente He sure is. This is the Democrat party of America now. — Kate (@kate_p45) October 10, 2026

It's time people wake up to that realization.

@stoolpresidente @CFong85 I’ve been screaming it for months, Dave!!! Shameful that ANY AMERICAN would vote for this 🫏-hole…🙄 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) October 10, 2026

@stoolpresidente Someone get this guy a booster chair. — Independent Capitalists of America (@IndCapitalists) October 10, 2026

@stoolpresidente Michigan, what are we doing? — Drizzt (@DrizztDourden75) October 10, 2026

Please, Michigan. We are begging you to not do this.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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