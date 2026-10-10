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Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 10, 2026 8:30 PM
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Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed is a very short man and he has a massive Napoleon Complex. Like YUGE!

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He thinks he is hilarious and it's so cringe. 

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is not impressed and he said so.

Of course, that made big baby Abdul get in his feelings and so he shot back at Dave

Abdul is always trying to prove he is better than some man or the other. It's pathetic. 

He probably takes great pride in that title, actually. 

He loves the terrorists.

Everyone needs to come together to keep this terrorist sympathizer out of the Senate. 

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Well, the eggplant emoji has a very particular meaning. Maybe he thinks it makes him like virile? He's always trying to cosplay as a big man.

Even his Mother loves the terrorists. 

It's sickening how Abdul El-Sayed has fooled these people.

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And it's destroying America. 

It's time people wake up to that realization. 

Please, Michigan. We are begging you to not do this. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | TERRORISM

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