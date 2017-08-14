As the world learned the name of the 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville, Va on Saturday, Twitter users began using the tag #SayHerName to remember her.

Her name was Heather Heyer.

And of course leave it to the SJWs to find a way to get offended …

A woman is dead and SJWs are whining about people who use the #SayHerName hashtag to commemorate her. pic.twitter.com/IlAq1haoSt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2017

That’s all SJWs know, whining and being offended over everything under the sun. Including apparently a hashtag being used to commemorate a woman who lost her life likely protesting for things they agreed with.

I'm not making an appeal to emotion here, either. These ideologues are so caught up in identity politics that absolve themselves of empathy. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2017

There's no point in being an ally, is there? Social justice warriors will discard you once you're dead. You're just fodder for their war. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2017

Keep it classy, SJWs.

So we went out to take a look at the hashtag and ZOMG these people are awful:

Heather Heyer, the #Charlottesville victim, is beautiful & should be honored. But please remember that #SayHerName is for black women only. — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) August 13, 2017

You’ve gotta be sh*tting us.

Sooo I can't rn with two things:

1. People shocked by racism.

2. Them chanting #sayhername about the WW who died. pic.twitter.com/pjg0WrBXzc — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) August 13, 2017

The #SayHerName hashtag is for Black Women who has lost their lives to violence inclusive of domestic and police brutality. Not for yt women pic.twitter.com/mzF1MWIKxe — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 13, 2017

#SayHerName is a movement for BLACK WOMEN and Black Women ONLY. pic.twitter.com/kGC3QQ9PDx — Dulcé🥀 (@dulcenoire) August 13, 2017

Really?

Hello! If you're using the #SayHerName tag for the young woman killed in Virginia, please, please stop. — THE TWINS ARE HERE (@ultimatenegro) August 13, 2017

They just don’t get it.

Her name is Heather Hayden . That's enough . What killed her was a direct result of what happens when #SayHerName isn't heard — Sydette (@Blackamazon) August 13, 2017

Wow.

Using #SayHerName when a white person is killed is like using #BlackLivesMatter when a white person is killed. Refrain. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) August 13, 2017

They are the perfect example of what is ugly and wrong in their messaging; can’t help noticing most of them have blue checks, Twitter.

Shameful.

Related:

Get a GRIP: LUNACHICK Patricia Arquette comes unglued, compares tweep to ISIS over meme

D’OH! Shannon Watts leads charge to blame Charlottesville on NRA and open carry (brace for reality checks!)

Another UPDATE (ha!): Garbage site The Daily Stormer posts VILE piece on Heather Heyer