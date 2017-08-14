This editor has seen a LOT of garbage over the years, reading through Twitter and social media in general. And there have been PLENTY of articles, tweets, threads, memes etcetera that were borderline repugnant … but nothing has truly offended until this from The Daily Stormer:

Neo Nazi site Daily Stormer's take on woman killed at Alt Right rally yesterday is a doozy even for them. pic.twitter.com/DBSZAfWOGX — Bill (@thatbillokeefe) August 13, 2017

Notice we grabbed a tweet with a screenshot because we don’t want to give the vile jackass a click.

Twitter was outraged, and with good reason:

Nice site, Andrew. Be a shame if something 'happened' to it. This is by the ppl praising Trump for not naming them > https://t.co/VzF5QBCdti — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) August 13, 2017

This is vile, even for The Daily Stormer.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

Way to go, GoDaddy.

If you’re concerned about Andrew’s First Amendment rights, don’t be. GoDaddy has every right as a private entity to determine who they will serve ironically proving the Right correct about not making people bake cakes … but we digress.

