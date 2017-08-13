Starting to see a trend here, no?

First Raf shared this tweet:

Huh, that looks a little shopped to us … what about you?

Oh that’s right, because it was.

Trending

Check out the number of retweets and favs between the two tweets.

Pretty pathetic, eh?

So he corrected his original tweet with 22,000 RTs … sorta.

Can’t quite admit it was BS to post such a thing in the first place, can he.

Nope, he thinks Trump has this coming.

He won’t delete the original Trump tweet, even if it’s wrong it’s pushing the right message as far as Sanchez is concerned.

We won’t hold our breath.

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Michael Ian Black uses #Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer in tasteless Trump metaphor

Wait, WAT? SJWs attack Ivanka Trump for condemning racism and neo-Nazis after #Charlottesville

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: neo-naziphotoshopRaf SanchezTrump