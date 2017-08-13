Starting to see a trend here, no?

First Raf shared this tweet:

Here's a photo of @Millennial_Matt with Trump and carrying a burning torch in Charlottesville. This isn't complicated. pic.twitter.com/NXh4Rvyf0v — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 12, 2017

Huh, that looks a little shopped to us … what about you?

Oh that’s right, because it was.

It appears @millenial_matt's profile picture is photoshopped. Here's the original Trump picture. pic.twitter.com/OClcOFbZ2w — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 13, 2017

Check out the number of retweets and favs between the two tweets.

Pretty pathetic, eh?

Notice difference in number of retweets between the fake Photoshop and the correction pic.twitter.com/Iwd22Tbo1A — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 13, 2017

It's right to correct. It's also right that a great many of the Nazis in Charlottesville were Trump supporters. Ask David Duke. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 13, 2017

So he corrected his original tweet with 22,000 RTs … sorta.

Can’t quite admit it was BS to post such a thing in the first place, can he.

You realize this is your own prejudice and bigotry at play here correct? Do you see the damage you did by acting on hatred? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 13, 2017

Nope, he thinks Trump has this coming.

He was just hoping he was right but now he just looks dumb. Delete your stupid tweet. Correction is not enough. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) August 13, 2017

He won’t delete the original Trump tweet, even if it’s wrong it’s pushing the right message as far as Sanchez is concerned.

So take down the tweet of you promoting lies. This isn't that complicated — TomRanger (@TomRangerUSA) August 13, 2017

We won’t hold our breath.

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Michael Ian Black uses #Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer in tasteless Trump metaphor

Wait, WAT? SJWs attack Ivanka Trump for condemning racism and neo-Nazis after #Charlottesville