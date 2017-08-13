Ivanka Trump tweets about the violence in Charlottesville, Va. this morning, condemning racism, white supremacy and neo-Nazis:

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

In essence doing what the media has criticized of father of not doing, calling out these groups specifically.

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

And then looking for unity, which is also what the Left supposedly wants.

Or do they?

It's who helped your dad get elected — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 13, 2017

Sorry Ivanka, there is no reasoning with the Left.

Seriously, look at these people:

That's your base. Like it or not, that's who supports you and your dad. — Julie Harris (@JulieH40) August 13, 2017

And you wonder how Hillary lost.

Dear Ivanka, 1) Please tell your dad & his close advisers. 2) The world & the American people need to hear this from @POTUS, not you. — Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) August 13, 2017

Don’t you love it when one woman tells another woman to sit down and shut up?

Super classy.

So why is there one in the Oval Office? — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) August 13, 2017

People like Charlie don’t get it, that there are two sides here at war and normal, sane people are in the middle watching it happen; the White Nationalists weren’t fighting themselves.

And calling Trump a neo-Nazi is like dumping gas on a fire. *eye roll*

We are all united in wanting @realdonaldtrump out of office ASAP — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 13, 2017

She is literally doing what they want, saying the things they want said … and they attack her for it, they use her to hurt her dad.

There is no appeasing the Left, Ivanka.

Haters gonna hate.

Related:

That escalated QUICKLY! Lefties RAGE at Lady Gaga for starting #ThisIsNotUs tag after #Charlottesville

Some things NEVER change: One GUESS how Obama shared his thoughts about #Charlottesville