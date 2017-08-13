Ivanka Trump tweets about the violence in Charlottesville, Va. this morning, condemning racism, white supremacy and neo-Nazis:
1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017
In essence doing what the media has criticized of father of not doing, calling out these groups specifically.
2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017
And then looking for unity, which is also what the Left supposedly wants.
Or do they?
It's who helped your dad get elected
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 13, 2017
Sorry Ivanka, there is no reasoning with the Left.
Seriously, look at these people:
That's your base. Like it or not, that's who supports you and your dad.
— Julie Harris (@JulieH40) August 13, 2017
And you wonder how Hillary lost.
Dear Ivanka,
1) Please tell your dad & his close advisers.
2) The world & the American people need to hear this from @POTUS, not you.
— Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) August 13, 2017
Don’t you love it when one woman tells another woman to sit down and shut up?
Super classy.
So why is there one in the Oval Office?
— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) August 13, 2017
People like Charlie don’t get it, that there are two sides here at war and normal, sane people are in the middle watching it happen; the White Nationalists weren’t fighting themselves.
And calling Trump a neo-Nazi is like dumping gas on a fire. *eye roll*
We are all united in wanting @realdonaldtrump out of office ASAP
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 13, 2017
She is literally doing what they want, saying the things they want said … and they attack her for it, they use her to hurt her dad.
There is no appeasing the Left, Ivanka.
Haters gonna hate.
