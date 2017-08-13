After the violence in Charlottesville, Va. yesterday, where dozens of people were injured and one woman lost her life, Lady Gaga took to social media in hopes of inspiring people to tweet positive messages with the hashtags #BeKind and #ThisIsNotUs.

I know we are not created to hate each other, but to help & love. Use hashtag #BeKind #ThisIsNotUS to tweet positive messages. #Charlotte — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2017

Nice idea, except it was Charlottesville, not Charlotte. *oops*

Don’t think Gaga expected the level of hatred she, the people who used the tag or America itself would receive on these hashtags – what’s that saying about the road to Hell?

Using #ThisIsNotUS means ur REMOVING yourself from the problem instead of doing anything to fight it. Simply saying "ay its them not me." — Jenn (@jennnn21annnn) August 12, 2017

Not sure that’s what Gaga was saying but you be you.

Lady Gaga & white people using the hashtag #ThisIsNotUS is the perfect example of them acting like America wasn't built on white supremacy. — Becca🕊 (@MJStarLover) August 12, 2017

#ThisIsNotUs Yes it is. Always has been. Stop tweeting feel good hashtags and go fix this shit. It's not on us. It's on you. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 13, 2017

#thisisnotus is bullshit. This IS us, this is our country, we need to own it and face it and fix it — Kendra✨FLAMECON L120 (@kendrawcandraw) August 12, 2017

Sure, it’s our country but the jackasses marching and fighting do not represent the majority of Americans. And really, does screaming at people who are trying to unite fix anything?

#ThisIsNotUS folks in denial. America had slaves long after any civilized country. And we committed genoicide on Native Americans. #ItIsUS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2017

There are still slaves in some countries to this day, but whatevs.

white people are using #ThisIsNotUs as an attempt to dismiss white supremacy as an american value. this has ALWAYS been america — #1 kimberly hater (@apunkgrl) August 12, 2017

Pretty sure people on the tag are just tired of the constant fighting and racist rhetoric but hey, what do we know, we just work here.

#ThisIsNotUs is a joke. Y'all are not about to try to distance yourselves from actions and institutions you enabled for years. #ThisIsYou pic.twitter.com/87zNQ1ZIfn — morganisms (@my_morgan_glory) August 12, 2017

#ThisIsNotUS

YES IT IS — CARYA STARK (@courtdanee) August 12, 2017

Getting the feeling this gal thinks this IS us.

of course privileged rich white women would come up with the #thisisnotus, this has ALWAYS been America and the whole world knows it — nae (@naejasme) August 12, 2017

Look out, Gaga, she’s talking about you.

Honestly this editor also used the hashtag and ZOMG the amount of hatred still on her timeline is impressive. And all for simply pointing out that fringe crazy does not represent America or Americans; Gaga wasn’t wrong, #ThisIsNotUs.

