Don’cha love it when Linda Sarsour, who has been known to share fairly anti-Semitic views in the past, points a finger at White Nationalists …

Our kids were taught about the KKK in history, now they are witnessing them in the present. This time without the hoods. #Charlottesville — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 12, 2017

Not to mention Linda LOVES this type of hatred … she and others like her feed it.

Perfect time to nab some more e-fame huh? — Vanessa Waters (@vanessacwaters) August 12, 2017

The Left must have this type of division for their movements to thrive.

AntiFa anyone?

I know, watching Antifa in action is like a bad historical deja vu. — [email protected] (@Hope_ZeroKelvin) August 12, 2017

Those damn democrats, are they at it again… — ChloeCat (@ChloeCat317) August 12, 2017

We can’t decide if they’re just ignorant or deliberately misleading.

Maybe both.

Linda. You feed this hate, you love it, you NEED it to keep conning progressives into buying your BS. You're as bad as they are. https://t.co/3a6XVzokgR — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 12, 2017

It's her meal ticket. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 12, 2017

Constant outrage is very lucrative indeed.

On the plus side, Linda has has never derided someone because of their race…wait nvm.Oh! She's never wished pain on enemies..wait nvm. — Crazee™ (@Crazizzle) August 12, 2017

D’oh!

She's the one wearing hood these days. — G (@stevensongs) August 12, 2017

Double d’oh!

She should maybe sit this one out!! — AV (@verma_30) August 12, 2017

Little late for that.

Related:

ASSHAT Michael Moore tweets #Charlottesville is ‘end of White rule’, trips over Dem’s RACIST past