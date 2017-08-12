While leaders of all political ideals are denouncing the idiocy in Charlottesville, Va., Michael Moore in his infinite ignorance is using it as an opportunity to slam Trump.

Talk about dumping gas on a fire …

Trump's America: The last days of White rule. It's always a bitch to have to give up power you've held for 300 years https://t.co/2OKcWZc8bA — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 12, 2017

Just shameless. Funny how Moore (like other Democrats) conveniently forgets which party was consumed with ‘white power.’

Hint, it ain’t Republicans.

Let's remember the founder of the Democratic Party, Andrew Jackson, was a slave owner–Lee opposed both slavery & secession #Charlottesville — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2017

Wonder if he even realizes these same White Nationalists hate Conservatives and Republicans maybe even more than they hate him and the Left.

And wait, white rule?

Wasn't a black man president for the last 8 years? — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) August 12, 2017

Last time we checked, Obama wasn’t a white dude.

Dude, you do realize you're white? — JD Checkon (@dcheckon) August 12, 2017

You’ll only confuse him with questions like this.

The BS racially divisive rhetoric the left always uses bc they want to get their old white Dems elected. Promoting #SelfSegregation — Scott Colgate (@ScottColgate) August 12, 2017

Moore loves this, he lives for the division because it feeds his stupid narrative. Like other Lefties, the LAST thing he wants is for people to figure out they’re being played by charlatans.

If they stop ‘resisting’, they stop handing over their money for the cause.

This is how every debate with a democratic turns out pic.twitter.com/SApfNQv0Lt — IShitzuNot (@llgwat) August 12, 2017

Exactly.

1) F@@k off Mike. You are partially responsible for these riots. Encouraging all of this hatred and demonizing @realDonaldTrump . Hate has – — therealE (@itsthe_realE) August 12, 2017

2) NO place in America. You said nothing when the tolerant left was burning college campuses & has continued 2 shut down free-speech. Zip it — therealE (@itsthe_realE) August 12, 2017

Mic freakin’ drop.

Related:

‘Insane’: ‘White supremacists and counter-protesters’ continue to clash in #Charlottesville, Va.

GIRL POWER! Kickboxing World Champ Andrew Tate trolls SJWs, claims he’s (she’s?) a trans woman