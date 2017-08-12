Violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia following the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee are continuing today. The city has declared a local emergency, and here are some of the latest on-scene reports (see below for updates):

Trending

Media on the scene say things have started to calm down, but the day is far from over.

Update: Scary moments in Charlottesville:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #Charlottesvillealt-rightprotestRobert E. Leewhite supremacists