Violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia following the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee are continuing today. The city has declared a local emergency, and here are some of the latest on-scene reports (see below for updates):

White supremacists and counter-protesters have clashed in #Charlottesville, Virginia pic.twitter.com/NWRMybxUd2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 12, 2017

BREAKING: At least 2 people injured in violent clashes at #EmancipationPark ahead of the #Charlottesville rallypic.twitter.com/1d3ccJe1WW — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 12, 2017

Police are separating alt-right demonstrators, who are in the park, barricaded from protesters shouting "Nazi scum" pic.twitter.com/QBVZFJ1Bju — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 12, 2017

Protesters retreated. A wall of police separating both sides. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/7kHOncGBlY — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

There they are. All it took was a state of emergency declaration #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/mw8wqlinHT — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) August 12, 2017

State of emergency declared in Charlottesville, VA as white nationalists rally sparks clashes with counterprotesters https://t.co/FQUzBoy9b6 pic.twitter.com/sVro4uADu9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

LIVE COVERAGE: Unlawful assembly declared in #Charlottesville; everyone being asked to leave or be arrested. https://t.co/BuBzwCc9g1 pic.twitter.com/yeh2ma5NuF — Times-Dispatch (@RTDNEWS) August 12, 2017

Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

Media on the scene say things have started to calm down, but the day is far from over.

Update: Scary moments in Charlottesville:

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017