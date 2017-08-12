Violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia following the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee are continuing today. The city has declared a local emergency, and here are some of the latest on-scene reports (see below for updates):
White supremacists and counter-protesters have clashed in #Charlottesville, Virginia pic.twitter.com/NWRMybxUd2
BREAKING: At least 2 people injured in violent clashes at #EmancipationPark ahead of the #Charlottesville rallypic.twitter.com/1d3ccJe1WW
BBC reporter was pepper sprayed. #defendCville #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/NYCAKR3ABK
Ongoing #Charlottesville confrontations between white nationalists and counter-protesters; @dougmckelway reports. https://t.co/WsU76RXZeZ pic.twitter.com/IcCHLIN9tb
Police are separating alt-right demonstrators, who are in the park, barricaded from protesters shouting "Nazi scum" pic.twitter.com/QBVZFJ1Bju
Protesters retreated. A wall of police separating both sides. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/7kHOncGBlY
There they are. All it took was a state of emergency declaration #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/mw8wqlinHT
State of emergency declared in Charlottesville, VA as white nationalists rally sparks clashes with counterprotesters https://t.co/FQUzBoy9b6 pic.twitter.com/sVro4uADu9
I've seen people get their skulls straight crushed today here in #charlottesville during #unitetheright rally. @USATODAY @indystar @RbtKing pic.twitter.com/and9FkvWNR
Insane live video from #Charlottesville show "white nationalists" with shields fighting others and #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/ioS66AsBK0 pic.twitter.com/J3RY8fwlnZ
"Police left the area and declared it unsafe," @PaulaReidCBS says. https://t.co/JcimVly1oG pic.twitter.com/5VaZaHtNYN
LIVE COVERAGE: Unlawful assembly declared in #Charlottesville; everyone being asked to leave or be arrested. https://t.co/BuBzwCc9g1 pic.twitter.com/yeh2ma5NuF
Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool.
Media on the scene say things have started to calm down, but the day is far from over.
Update: Scary moments in Charlottesville:
#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD
Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN
Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4
