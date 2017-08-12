Just when you think you’ve seen EVERYTHING there is to see on Twitter …

Thank you for all the love and support. I AM OFFICIALLY A TRANSGENDER WOMAN. This is a VERY important thread. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Now a sane, rational and normal thinking type person would immediately know that Light-Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Andrew Tate is KIDDING, but when it comes to social justice warts it’s a whole new ballgame.

His thread is fairly epic.

1/ It turns out that my appearance has no bearing on my gender either. So I intend to change the way I look absolutely zero. But I'm a girl — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

*popcorn*

2/ I'm a girl because this is how I've decided I feel most comfortable and gender isn't biologically controlled. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Right?

3/ After watching athletics this weekend. Thank god those right wing nazis can't stop me competing in the sport I love under my real gender — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Because only Nazis think science actually dictates gender. Totes.

4/ I can't wait to break a chicks jaw in 12 places and be the best female kickboxer in history! I'm a woman now so it's totally fair. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Totally fair.

Hey, SJWs started this.

5/ Also. I'm a lesbian transgender so im going to carry on fucking girls exactly as before. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Why not?

6/ ANYONE WHO DOESNT SUPPORT ME IS A TRANSPHOBIC NAZI. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

YOU GO GIRL.

7/ I don't identify as him or her I prefer the title "best female kickboxer ever" — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

This editor prefers the title “mouthiest Twitchy editor ever”.

8/ I will hold all the records for hardest female kick and punch and most fights ever won. I can't wait to receive the praise I deserve. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

You be you, girlfriend.

9/ to all the haters saying I'm not a real girl. Lol. Then how come I'm female kickboxing champion and changed my name to Amy? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

Try Chelsea, that seems to be a popular way to go.

10/ I just hope trump does what I've done and becomes first ever female president and the left would support him fully. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

OMG THAT IS BRILLIANT. Trump would be the first female president …

That might actually cause Hillary to literally lose her mind.

Ha.

12/ I expect to win woman of the year like that other dude did. I'll go buy a dress. EVERYONE SUPPORT ME DONT BE A NAZI. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

And you’re so pretty.

13/ omg I can't believe trump doesn't trust me with grenades he thinks I'm crazy or something? Lol no I'm a normal girl. SUPPORT ME. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

14/ DONT ASSUME MY GENDER NAZIS. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017

*dying*

Ok, so MOST of Twitter knew he was kidding …

Miss, you are an inspiration to us women everywhere. pic.twitter.com/AzNMFdCcF9 — Berty Fish (@bertyfish) August 12, 2017

But there are plenty of people freaking out on the kickboxing champ …

Men aren't allowed to beat the shit out of women in our society. This is an abusive threat to physically harm women and I'm offended by it. — Rotten  (@GerbilAssassin) August 12, 2017

Gotta love Twitter.

