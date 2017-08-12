Just when you think you’ve seen EVERYTHING there is to see on Twitter …
Thank you for all the love and support. I AM OFFICIALLY A TRANSGENDER WOMAN. This is a VERY important thread.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Now a sane, rational and normal thinking type person would immediately know that Light-Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Andrew Tate is KIDDING, but when it comes to social justice warts it’s a whole new ballgame.
His thread is fairly epic.
1/ It turns out that my appearance has no bearing on my gender either. So I intend to change the way I look absolutely zero. But I'm a girl
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
*popcorn*
2/ I'm a girl because this is how I've decided I feel most comfortable and gender isn't biologically controlled.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Right?
3/ After watching athletics this weekend. Thank god those right wing nazis can't stop me competing in the sport I love under my real gender
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Because only Nazis think science actually dictates gender. Totes.
4/ I can't wait to break a chicks jaw in 12 places and be the best female kickboxer in history! I'm a woman now so it's totally fair.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Totally fair.
Hey, SJWs started this.
5/ Also. I'm a lesbian transgender so im going to carry on fucking girls exactly as before.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Why not?
6/ ANYONE WHO DOESNT SUPPORT ME IS A TRANSPHOBIC NAZI.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
YOU GO GIRL.
7/ I don't identify as him or her I prefer the title "best female kickboxer ever"
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
This editor prefers the title “mouthiest Twitchy editor ever”.
8/ I will hold all the records for hardest female kick and punch and most fights ever won. I can't wait to receive the praise I deserve.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
You be you, girlfriend.
9/ to all the haters saying I'm not a real girl. Lol. Then how come I'm female kickboxing champion and changed my name to Amy?
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
Try Chelsea, that seems to be a popular way to go.
10/ I just hope trump does what I've done and becomes first ever female president and the left would support him fully.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
OMG THAT IS BRILLIANT. Trump would be the first female president …
That might actually cause Hillary to literally lose her mind.
Ha.
12/ I expect to win woman of the year like that other dude did. I'll go buy a dress. EVERYONE SUPPORT ME DONT BE A NAZI.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
And you’re so pretty.
13/ omg I can't believe trump doesn't trust me with grenades he thinks I'm crazy or something? Lol no I'm a normal girl. SUPPORT ME.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
14/ DONT ASSUME MY GENDER NAZIS.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 12, 2017
*dying*
Ok, so MOST of Twitter knew he was kidding …
Miss, you are an inspiration to us women everywhere. pic.twitter.com/AzNMFdCcF9
— Berty Fish (@bertyfish) August 12, 2017
But there are plenty of people freaking out on the kickboxing champ …
Men aren't allowed to beat the shit out of women in our society. This is an abusive threat to physically harm women and I'm offended by it.
— Rotten (@GerbilAssassin) August 12, 2017
Gotta love Twitter.
