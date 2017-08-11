Google just keeps making the news, and not in a good way.

From The New York Times:

That is a blatantly dishonest characterization of the memo. Damore wrote nothing like that about his Google colleagues. Either Pichai is unprepared to understand the research (unlikely), is not capable of handling complex data flows (a bad trait in a C.E.O.) or was simply too afraid to stand up to a mob.

Pichai was ABSOLUTELY terrified to stand up to the SJW mob, so instead he caved and fired Damore for saying people should be treated as individuals.

This Harvard dude also agrees with Brooks:

And as you probably could already imagine, the SJW freakout over Brooks’s NYT piece is monumentally stupid:

Waaaah.

Another day, another unnecessary SJW freakout.

Whatever, John.

Millennials. *eye roll*

Ugh, how do these people function in real life?

Oh wait, they don’t.

