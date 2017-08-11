Google just keeps making the news, and not in a good way.

David Brooks gives the Google chief a deserved mauling: Sundar Pichai Should Resign as Google’s C.E.O., via @nytimes https://t.co/PZfauEREK4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 11, 2017

From The New York Times:

That is a blatantly dishonest characterization of the memo. Damore wrote nothing like that about his Google colleagues. Either Pichai is unprepared to understand the research (unlikely), is not capable of handling complex data flows (a bad trait in a C.E.O.) or was simply too afraid to stand up to a mob.

Pichai was ABSOLUTELY terrified to stand up to the SJW mob, so instead he caved and fired Damore for saying people should be treated as individuals.

This Harvard dude also agrees with Brooks:

Excellent analysis of the Google affair & its larger implications by David Brooks. https://t.co/pK0JXgaCHV — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) August 11, 2017

And as you probably could already imagine, the SJW freakout over Brooks’s NYT piece is monumentally stupid:

I can't remember who suggested it, but paying NYT more to not see David Brooks's name anywhere is something I'd consider. — Bae Talese (@elongreen) August 11, 2017

Waaaah.

Another day, another unnecessary David Brooks column https://t.co/Kh5unDfOqC pic.twitter.com/swRiOqqUGX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 11, 2017

Another day, another unnecessary SJW freakout.

All David Brooks did was try to explain mansplaining to you little ladies and you still don't even get it. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 11, 2017

Whatever, John.

David Brooks likes the Google memo lol I am ashamed of his Millennial fiance for letting him get away with that shit — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) August 11, 2017

Millennials. *eye roll*

Worst people on the planet today

1. Trump

2. Putin

3. Whoever just farted in this elevator

4. David Brooks — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 11, 2017

gonna love myself enough to avoid that David Brooks column, namaste — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 11, 2017

Ugh, how do these people function in real life?

Oh wait, they don’t.

