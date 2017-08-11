Seems the Left finally figured out Sean Spicer isn’t press secretary anymore … but they still think @sean_spicier is him (thank goodness!). Honestly this editor was so very worried when Spicer stepped down, but she should have known better than to think the Left would stop picking fights with the parody account.

C’mon, they’re the Left.

Heh.

His timeline never disappoints:

We're 200 days in to the Trump administration, which is 200 more days than the Hillary administration got — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2017

Nothing pisses them off more than reminding them that Hillary was even more unpopular than the guy they despise.

I could get a job as a male stripper tomorrow if I wanted pic.twitter.com/RllzU64gpC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2017

Huh?

K.

No black or brown hearts? Racist! pic.twitter.com/YNsMJdh1Vd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2017

Right?! Where is the black and brown hearts, racist!?

Besides laundering money for Putin? pic.twitter.com/1f3QgHGMyZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2017

Heh.

A billion challenges to the election. All waged by Democrats. Nice bit of self awareness you have pic.twitter.com/kmYFq3jFls — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2017

Democrats aren’t known for their self-awareness unless we’re joking about having a LACK of it.

I'm guessing you didn't learn that while getting your PhD pic.twitter.com/Yc02riIEPc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

Paging Doctor Gullible.

FACT: Most liberals are retarded pic.twitter.com/StuzlTK0QQ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

He’s not wrong. :/

Should've done it earlier since it only takes 7 months pic.twitter.com/GNhZUTv3L7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hey, her name is Legally Blonde … just sayin’.

That's gonna leave a mark pic.twitter.com/oE8g0BMnSY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

We’re crying for him even.

Can I hit your pipe when you're done? pic.twitter.com/AB7hvP2uTo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

ARE YOU INSANE?! Why yes, yes we are. Obama made us all crazy over the past eight years. Thanks for asking.

Yea, but someone will always have me beat pic.twitter.com/jkZFo2BJlI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

*get that girl a mirror*

How else should you do the Roger Rabbit? pic.twitter.com/05E1ACIEGA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2017

Hey, lay off the rabbits, people.

Make no mistake, all liberals think we should bend over pic.twitter.com/69UbnJz1AN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2017

YIKES.

I sold my soul awhile ago. Don't you watch CNN? pic.twitter.com/bBpuDylq28 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2017

Hell no, bro.

Maybe 2nd to last pic.twitter.com/PSrI64joDU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2017

Sounds like you're breaking up with me pic.twitter.com/xkE1DUkSVZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2017

It’s not you Sean, it’s Lori.

Man, I have to stay out of the sun pic.twitter.com/R8AhC7ilbk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2017

Not crazy at all pic.twitter.com/lMWrH6B2tM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2017

Nope, totally sane.

DOUBLE YIKES.

We'll put you down as a maybe pic.twitter.com/gNCrKXXv3u — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2017

He’s so disgusted he said UCK!

Oh, and even though she hasn’t responded (yet), we thought we’d include an Ana Navarro bonus:

Speaking of starring roles, I loved you as "Pat"https://t.co/CQdyj19YlQ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 11, 2017

*popcorn*

Related:

‘Church of Lyintology’: Conservatives JOYOUSLY mock Hillary’s newfound ‘religion’ on #HillaryChurches

Snowflake VERIFIED! Blue check tweep threatens to have non-fans arrested for retweeting him