It seems even people whom Twitter has deemed ‘worthy’ of verification get confused about how the social media platform works … that or they’ll verify any angry, progressive, easily-triggered fussy-britches who comes along.

Case in point:

If you're not a fan of mine, then DO NOT retweet my tweets because this is becoming harassment now. I will be going to the police. pic.twitter.com/dk8hCwIZt6 — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) August 8, 2017

Well NOW we’ve gone and done it, we wrote about him.

Brad, we hate to break this to you but retweeting you on Twitter is not illegal nor is it harassment.

*this can’t be real*

1) Who are you? 2) I'm pretty sure retweeting is not a crime. — DeepState_Sierra (@Sierra0505) August 10, 2017

If you don’t want people to retweet you don’t be on Twitter. This is not difficult.

people are retweeting this now to wind me up i warned you all once i am not warning you again. i am on the phone now — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) August 9, 2017

Anyone else hope someone is recording this when he goes to the cops to complain that people are retweeting him?

Hi everyone. I have spoken to the police and they said I can not have people arrested for retweeting so I am going to leave Twitter — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) August 10, 2017

But he didn’t leave Twitter.

This has to be a joke.

Come at me Bro — Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) August 10, 2017

Guy no one knows doesn't understand how Twitter works — Foxy🕶 (@FoxyConservativ) August 10, 2017

Oh good! Brought me back to the original so I could retweet. Thanks! — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) August 10, 2017

Maybe that was his plot all along … to get more retweets?

lol i don't think that's how twitter works. — so-called "simon" (@stillwellgray) August 9, 2017

The guy is VERIFIED, you’d think he’d have some idea as to how Twitter works, yes?

NOTHING. WHAT THE F****** IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE TODAY?

NO TWEETS. NOTHING. THEY ARE MY FANS TWEETS NOT ANYONE ELSES OMG https://t.co/LeZ90VIUAF — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) August 10, 2017

Dude, he had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Or he’s trolling for attention.

Either way …

If you are brave enough to retweet and encourage others to retweet then by god you better have your direct messages open. I am angry — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) August 10, 2017

EL OH EL.

Related:

Who DID this?! Please please PLEASE let it be DuckDuckGo that epically trolled Google with this gif

Really? Name-calling between CHILDREN ‘investigated’ by U.K. police as transphobic hate incident

‘Poorly thought out attempt at satire’? Brian Stelter’s media brag sends heads to desks