Hillary Clinton has decided to let the world know that she’s religious. Guess the whole sweet granny wandering in the woods motif backfired, so she’s trying this new thing where she might be a pastor.

No, we’re not making that up. Pastor Hillary … don’t look at us, we just work here.

Luckily Conservative Twitter helped a little with the nightmares of envisioning Hillary in charge of a church of any sort with the hashtag, #HillaryChurches. Here are some of the best:

The Church of Lyin-tology #HillaryChurches — Jim Dandy (@lordthx1139) August 10, 2017

It’s funny because it’s TRUE.

Church of the Holy Cow What Is That?#HillaryChurches pic.twitter.com/vG1BVXUfbm — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) August 10, 2017

Balloons everywhere!

Church of Late In the Day Faints #HillaryChurches pic.twitter.com/v70uP3DECZ — Daniel Snyder (@danmsnyder) August 10, 2017

D’oh!

Our Lady of Blessed Failure #HillaryChurches — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) August 10, 2017

#HillaryChurches

Church of the Holy Panderer — Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) August 10, 2017

House of No Commandments #HillaryChurches — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 10, 2017

#HillaryChurches Our Lady of the Benghazi Massacre — Rick Robinson 🎯 (@AOTR_Host) August 10, 2017

Does she read from the Book of ‘What Difference Does it Make?’

#HillaryChurches

The Donation Station — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 10, 2017

The First Everlasting Temple of the Eternal Graft and Hot Sauce Purse Emporium#HillaryChurches — Sifty Sutton (@siftyboones) August 10, 2017

A little wordy but it could work.

#HillaryChurches Our Lady of Perpetual Indignation — Skin that smokewagon (@heatpacker) August 10, 2017

We doubt she’ll find any of these as funny as we do.

Heh.

Our Lady of Perpetual Excuses #HillaryChurches — Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 10, 2017

Our Lady of the Immaculate Server #HillaryChurches — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) August 10, 2017

Nope, don’t think we’ll be attending ANY of these churches.

