Hillary Clinton has decided to let the world know that she’s religious. Guess the whole sweet granny wandering in the woods motif backfired, so she’s trying this new thing where she might be a pastor.

No, we’re not making that up. Pastor Hillary … don’t look at us, we just work here.

Luckily Conservative Twitter helped a little with the nightmares of envisioning Hillary in charge of a church of any sort with the hashtag, #HillaryChurches. Here are some of the best:

It’s funny because it’s TRUE.

Balloons everywhere!

D’oh!

Trending

Does she read from the Book of ‘What Difference Does it Make?’

A little wordy but it could work.

We doubt she’ll find any of these as funny as we do.

Heh.

Nope, don’t think we’ll be attending ANY of these churches.

Related:

WHOA: Alyssa Milano tweets story about Hillary and Benghazi emails, freaks her followers OUT

Stupid is as STUPID tweets: Matthew Dowd compares Christians to Muslims, gets OWNED

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #HillaryChurcheshashtagHillary Clintontwitter