Would someone please check the temperature in Hell today because yeah … Alyssa Milano shared a story about Hillary’s emails and Benghazi.

Judge orders new searches for Clinton Benghazi emails https://t.co/WYfGpL0hWH via @politico — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 10, 2017

Maybe Alyssa is trying to be a bit more non-partisan? Maybe?

Sure, it’s a story from Politico and it’s written in an exasperated tone with the idea that Hillary did something wrong … but she still shared it.

From Politico:

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the State Department had not done enough to try to track down messages Clinton may have sent about the assault on the U.S. diplomatic compound on Sept. 11, 2012 — an attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.

Gosh, wonder why Obama’s State Department may not have done enough to try and find Hillary’s Benghazi emails.

who is this MF must be trump supporter — TeckieGirl 💖🔥✊🏽 (@TeckieGirl) August 10, 2017

Sure. Because no rational thinking person could ever have concerns about the way the Hillary lied about a video producer and Benghazi.

And that judge is a friend of Trump by any chance? — Alchemist (@manjarblanco) August 10, 2017

Hey guess what …

Actually an Obama judicial nominee — Arrogant Stray Cat (@allan_sdavis) August 10, 2017

HA HA HA.

They need to whip up the remaining Fox viewers into a frenzy.

They have run out of stories as they won't report on the Trump Mob corruption. — 🇿AZZ (@zazzafrazz) August 10, 2017

They believe this stuff.

Alyssa keeps talking about the importance of country over party, you have to wonder if she sees how unhinged the Left is over a simple story about the need to make sure our government didn’t do something wrong in Benghazi.

Could there be hope for her yet?

