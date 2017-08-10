Yesterday was the three-year anniversary of the day Mike Brown robbed a convenience store in Ferguson, MO, attacked a cop and got himself killed. Honestly we’re surprised the Left hasn’t tried to make it a national holiday at this point.

Especially when you see tweets like this one from Kamala Harris:

Today, we remember #MikeBrown and recommit to ensuring truth, transparency, and trust in our criminal justice system. #BlackLivesMatter — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2017

Ensuring truth? Transparency? Trust?

What a joke this tweet is. Ensuring truth? Like the fact that Michael Brown reached for the officer's gun, which is why he was shot. https://t.co/W6f4KAP7ru — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2017

BOOM.

Oh you don't care about truth. This is the report from Eric Holder's DOJ. https://t.co/eKk4gPaBhv pic.twitter.com/5jiS8KOMEm — Renee Nal (@ReneeNal) August 9, 2017

Seems Kamala is still more than happy to pretend evil, racist cops went after poor Mike Brown for no reason; the effort it took to pander on this level is impressive. Of course people with brains in their heads weren’t about to let this fly:

BREAKING: Empty senator types empty words. — MBC 🐀 (@MoonbatCatnip) August 9, 2017

In other words, a Democrat.

She is holding up a criminal for respect and admiration. — Wanda Rowland (@wrow51) August 9, 2017

She knows who her base is, and that’s likely all that matters to her.

Most of the Mike Brown narrative has been debunked and even "witnesses" have recanted.

But hey, "transparency" or whatever. — Bryan Suits KFI (@darksecretplace) August 9, 2017

Hands up don’t shoot? No?

Mike Brown? As a role model? They are plenty of black men to honor: he is not the one. — Foster's Mom (@isabellablanc) August 9, 2017

Bingo.

What’s unbelievable is the number of people who fav’d and retweeted her nonsense – they really are completely out of touch.

A racist U.S. Senator who supports a criminal that attacked a cop & a store clerk. Way to go California!! — The Liberty Eagle (@TheLibertyEagle) August 9, 2017

Then again, she was elected in California … good point.

