Kamala Harris was on a roll yesterday pandering to black women and pretending there is some great conspiracy to make sure they are paid less based on their race and sex. She completely left out the reality of women in general working in different jobs than men, and ignored the FACT that people with the same experience and education do make the same wage for the same job.

On average, Black women in this country make only 63 cents relative to every dollar white men are paid. #BlackWomensEqualPay — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 31, 2017

On average. Which doesn’t really compare like-job to like-job; if you compare a doctor to a waitress guess what, there’s a wage gap. AND THERE SHOULD BE.

Interestingly enough, she also left out the fact that a black, Democratic man has been in charge of the country for the last eight years:

If only we had a black Democrat President the past 8 yrs that could've fixed this. https://t.co/YUL8HJ0CtS — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 31, 2017

So in essence, Kamala spent the day complaining about her own party and a black president.

Think she knows?

I’m sure if she thought it would fly she’d blame Bush and then Trump, while totally ignoring the Obama administration.

yes, why does #Obama hate black women

black teens

black people? — ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) July 31, 2017

Uh oh Dems got their new BS talking points

First Booker and Ellison now Harris. — The Resistance (@DemocratMascot) August 1, 2017

Talking points = FAIL.

As usual.

