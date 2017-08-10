Matthew. Dude.

C’mon.

Right? All of those stories about Christians out there beheading people, stabbing them on bridges and running them down with vans.

Ummm … HUGE difference.

For example, radical Christians MIGHT tell gays they’re going to Hell while radical Muslims toss them off buildings to die.

Mic. Freakin’. Drop.

But Christians are mean!

Matthew is likely bored and looking to troll the masses for some attention.

Still not sure where this notion that Christians are as scary or as dangerous as Muslims came from. The Crusades?

These people.

We don’t.

Whoohoo, and a game of charades after!

*eye roll*

Tags: ChristiansMatthew DowdMuslims