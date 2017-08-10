Well isn’t he precious … maybe he should go back to law school.

Here is my personal statement on today's ACLU lawsuit defending that horrible person. I speak only for myself. pic.twitter.com/4KzsoqnmUn — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) August 9, 2017

A lawyer who doesn’t support protecting First Amendment principles for all people. Wow.

Shorter: Only SOME people should have freedom of speech. https://t.co/nWyuFJstds — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 10, 2017

And you know Milo LOVES this, he thrives on this. What Chase doesn’t seem to understand is that he’s feeding Milo’s movement by whining about the ACLU protecting him.

Good for you that you only support the right of free speech for people whose speech you agree with. You are why we need the 1st amendment. — TheRealMikeJones (@MikeMegisis) August 10, 2017

Honestly Milo should send this guy cookies and a thank you note.

When we start choosing who deserves #FirstAmendment protections, we erode the liberty we claim to be upholding. #aclu #noexceptions — Amanda Knief (@amandaknief) August 9, 2017

BAM.

Thanks for your personal statement. Here's mine: The 1st amendment doesn't care about your feelings. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — viol3t (@FO7935) August 10, 2017

In other words, suck it up.

It's a good thing you don't work for Google. You'd be unemployed by now. — Jere in TN (@JereCTN) August 10, 2017

Ouch.

So your stance is it's OK for people to be treated differently by companies in the case of speech, because of who they are? — Trever Bierschbach (@tjbierschbach) August 10, 2017

Well DUH, because Milo is mean and stuff! C’mon … it says right there in the First Amendment that only nice people are protected. *eye roll*

Shorter: "Only people who agree with me deserve protection" — FT (@FauxTT) August 10, 2017

James Madison would never stop throwing up if he saw this mess.

I may not agree with what you say, but I'll defend to my death your right to say it. (Voltaire?) — cee (@rafajunkie) August 9, 2017

And curtain.

