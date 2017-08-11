A woman wrote this garbage.

Trump women wear high heels, a symbol of everything that is beautiful and horrifying about them https://t.co/gZ0kaZH2VK pic.twitter.com/AK74EtrhCl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 11, 2017

From Newsweek:

This hiatus allows us to reflect on a minor Trumpian trend to which the nation has become accustomed since January: the ubiquitous stiletto pump. The vertiginous spike-heel shoe is not currently in fashion, but for Ivana, Ivanka, Melania and the Trump daughters-in-law, Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe of choice never went out of style. In fact, the female consorts of the Leader of the Free World do not set foot in public without first molding their arches into the supranatural curve that Mattel toy designers once devised for Barbie’s plastic feet. Six months in, and the Trump women are well on their way to normalizing the footwear of the beauty pageant. The Cinderella shoe fitted on the feet of all the Miss Teen USA’s and Miss Universes who ever beamed under the Trumpian gaze in contests of yore also is the shoe that average women can bear for only a few hours at weddings or proms, before casting them off, moaning and rubbing their soles.

And feminists wonder why we despise them.

Case in point:

I need a moment before I explode on this degrading and absolutely fucking ridiculous garbage. https://t.co/zBPt9Kkmnb — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 11, 2017

*popcorn*

Seriously. What the hell is this? Rare political mountain goats? pic.twitter.com/gyWfcOH6Je — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 11, 2017

Imagine if a publication had called Michelle Obama a ‘rare political mountain goat’ – of course they would never have complained about her wearing heels. If Michelle had worn heels it would have been a strong, feminine statement.

"Won't be taken seriously in heels." YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME. I have a hard time expressing my disgust with that opinion. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 11, 2017

Only certain women who wear heels aren’t taken seriously. Let’s not pretend Newsweek would take any Trump woman seriously regardless of her shoes.

"She had it coming, look what she wore." https://t.co/4kgoqFiUjZ — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 11, 2017

MEN wore heels long before women did. Women APPROPRIATED them. So, GFY, Newsweek. I do what I want. pic.twitter.com/JExNSfpy3Q — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 11, 2017

Ooooooers, these are so cute!

Oh, and Trump women wear all sorts of shoes …

1 barely 1 second google search flattens that whole article pic.twitter.com/7owH8IbffH — Tommi💉 (@Iwillstabyou2) August 11, 2017

Love those pink ones.

Oh look, Michelle DID wear heels.

“Women wear high heels at work, they send sexual signals that should be avoided if they want to be taken seriously.” Sexist much @Newsweek?😏 — Georgann 🕊 (@blkdiamond97) August 11, 2017

You guys really outdid yourselves here with some hard-hitting journalism. — snarknado 5 (@Tiffany1985B) August 11, 2017

"The men @Newsweek wear high heels, a symbol of everything that's horrifying about the Left" pic.twitter.com/ebZ9GIgDve — DeplorableMe🇺🇸🙃🇮🇱 (@RobinSFBay) August 11, 2017

‘Nuff said.

Related:

