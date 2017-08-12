Jessica Valenti doesn’t want anyone to be fooled when they look at those photos of the “Unite the Right” crowd carrying their citronella tiki torches in Chartlottesville, Va., and see mostly pasty white men, like so:

After all, as we’ve been reminded before, white women voted for Donald Trump, and so it’s important for them to realize that they’re right there marching alongside these guys in spirit.

Don't be fooled by the mostly-male white supremacists in Charlottesville. The 53% of white women who voted for Trump are there in spirit too — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017

Yes, it's relevant that they're mostly men -the intersection of racism& misogyny is real -but this isn't just about white men. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017

Read the interviews w/white women who voted for Trump – racial anxiety & animus is mentioned implicitly or explicitly CONSTANTLY. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017

Yes, white women who voted for Trump … read interviews the media did of other white women who voted for Trump to give you a better idea of just how heavily racial animus weighed on your decision. Something tells us that Valenti herself doesn’t have a lot of in-person political chats with Republican women, though … we might be wrong.

Maybe they're not marching (tho some are!) but the hateful sentiment is the same. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017

And to be clear mostly-male doesn't mean all-male – there are female white supremacists out today, too. https://t.co/o4GlpwwcOR — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 12, 2017

So … if you’re a white woman and voted Trump, you’re practically holding a tiki torch in one hand and a Nazi flag in the other and marching the streets of Charlottesville. Because of course you are.

How about the millions of Hispanic, Black and Asian people that voted for Trump? Are you calling them white supremacists as well? — Nameless One (@NamelessOne1776) August 12, 2017

This is it. Everyone is a racist. All of you. You're all Nazis. This is the left's message. Hence why I say GFY. https://t.co/3Tam0Gyd2m — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 13, 2017

oh for sure. every single person who voted for trump is 100% definitely racist, you know. https://t.co/oNdD0hhVnw — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) August 12, 2017

You don't know why those 53% white women voted for Trump. That is an assumption based on a statistic…but fits your hate for those who did. — Jennifer Lea Akins (@jenleaakins) August 13, 2017

This is dumb. There are people that voted for Trump that are not racist and disagree with the hate demonstrated today. https://t.co/fBMROPbei2 — Joe Johnson (@PolitiJoe2) August 13, 2017

Pretty sure not everyone (or even close to a majority) that voted for Trump are white supremacists…if so, we have a huge problem https://t.co/FRVOMleapj — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) August 13, 2017

Give women a little credit. if they're not they're, they're not there. — (((Katha Pollitt))) (@KathaPollitt) August 12, 2017

* * *

