Many political figures were out in full force condemning actions in Charlottesville, Va. yesterday and calling for peace, unity, etc. And of course Barack Obama was front and center offering his two cents:

Well, his two cents and a picture of … himself.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

It’s not always about you, dude.

What should we expect from the guy who honored Rosa Parks by tweeting a picture of himself on a bus?

Even now….even now, it's a picture of him. https://t.co/LseJ6I35QS — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) August 13, 2017

Even now.

All smiles.

And honestly, did he not spend the last eight years drumming up racial discord and division? Where was this sentiment when Black Lives Matter was tearing up cities? Where were these words of wisdom when five cops were murdered in Dallas?

From the guy who never spoke out during all the riots and protests during his tenure. Spare me. What a load of malarky. https://t.co/aA00rggdPs — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 13, 2017

A load of malarky AND a photo. Always a photo.

