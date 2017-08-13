Many political figures were out in full force condemning actions in Charlottesville, Va. yesterday and calling for peace, unity, etc. And of course Barack Obama was front and center offering his two cents:

Well, his two cents and a picture of … himself.

It’s not always about you, dude.

What should we expect from the guy who honored Rosa Parks by tweeting a picture of himself on a bus?

Even now.

All smiles.

And honestly, did he not spend the last eight years drumming up racial discord and division? Where was this sentiment when Black Lives Matter was tearing up cities? Where were these words of wisdom when five cops were murdered in Dallas?

A load of malarky AND a photo. Always a photo.

