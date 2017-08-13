Leave it to Michael Ian Black to use the death of an innocent to make a really tacky and tasteless joke about Donald Trump.

Where is your soul, sir?

Metaphorically speaking, yesterday the President stood in the middle of 5th Ave and shot somebody. Her name was Heather Heyer. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 13, 2017

Shameful. We’ve just barely learned her name and he’s already exploiting her for his pathetic and ugly narrative.

Metaphorically speaking, the President stood in the middle of Dallas and shot 5 police officers. https://t.co/RsTsnYlsZT — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) August 13, 2017

That shooter was "upset about Black lives matter"

Obama invited BLM to the White House.

Isn't this fun, dimwit?https://t.co/0p4gGJ5h4V — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) August 13, 2017

Dangerous hyperbolic, you people need to stop fueling extremist ideas — Wade County (@MetalBuiltKid) August 13, 2017

Of course it’s dangerous hyperbolic, think back to the gunman in Alexandria, VA who tried to kill a bunch of Republicans. He was a Bernie supporter … good times. *eye roll*

You are courting controversy. — DC Cab (@Zydecole) August 13, 2017

Obvious attention whore is obvious, right Michael?

You went for profound, but ended up with absurd. Yikes. Love you in the new Wet Hot though! — erak (@erakattack) August 13, 2017

Even his fans didn’t like this one …

