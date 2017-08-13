Earlier this week, Stephen King in all of his political wisdom, was busy making a judgement call on whether or not Trump is fit to be in office. And of course he decided he was not …

Because who better to judge the leader of the free world than an old guy who makes up stories for a living.

Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2017

Ok sure, Stephen. If you say so.

*eye roll*

So it should come as NO surprise that Stephen King is front and center blaming, guess who, for Charlottesville.

Trump is the one who made it okay to "Beat the crap out of 'em." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2017

Please show us where Trump said it was ok for White Nationalists to beat the crap out of anyone?

Dude.

Do you ever leave the imaginary world that inspires your novels? — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) August 12, 2017

The answer is purple. Wait, the answer is no.

Really? Haven't you seen #ANTIFA beating the crap out of ppl? They bat for your team mate. the #Soros backed party of hatred. — Nicolina🦁MAGA (@yauzzie) August 13, 2017

Shhh, they only call out the other side UNLIKE the Right that has been actively condemning these acts.

nothing to do with @realDonaldTrump Stephen. — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) August 12, 2017

You’re asking a progressive to hold the actual people responsible instead of Trump or a political party; that ain’t gonna happen.

