There is an AWFUL lot of ‘whataboutism’ going around after the ugly events in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend. What about the alt-right? What about AntiFa? What about those evil ninjas … wait, scratch the last one.

Point being everyone is looking for a way to totally distance themselves from both groups at this point, and who could blame them.

For example, this meme posted about waiting for Democrats to disavow terrorist groups:

Here's a picture of me waiting for the democrats to disavow Antifa & the Muslim Brotherhood, terrorist organizations.#Charlottesviille pic.twitter.com/dWnE3a3nw1 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2017

Seems he’s been waiting awhile … which is of course the joke.

Spoiler Alert: They won't. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2017

Not all that controversial really but for whatever reason it triggered poor Patricia Arquette enough for her to respond:

I'm still waiting for you all to recognize your Alt Right terror attack with a car used to kill someone. ISIS style. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 13, 2017

Take it easy, Patricia. It was just a meme.

Maybe Facebook is more her speed?

Presler responded …

You bring up ISIS, yet you support the democrat party who funds radical Islamic terror. Seriously. Make up your mind. #CognitiveDissonance — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2017

*crickets*

Republicans have disavowed racism, yet the democrats have yet to ever denounce Antifa or the Muslim Brotherhood. This is why y'all lose. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2017

And more crickets.

He’s right, Republicans have overwhelmingly condemned what happened in Charlottesville. Democrats meanwhile remain mum about the part AntiFa played, mainly because they’re far too busy saying every right-winger out there is RACIST.

Even though the majority has disavowed the alt-right.

And around and around we go.

