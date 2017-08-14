Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and man … Shannon Watts will find ANY WAY to blame the NRA and Dana Loesch (who she has blocked) for any and every evil thing that happens in America.

No guns were involved in the violence that took place on Saturday in Charlottesville but lookie here:

.@NRA lobbyist who hasn't denounced armed neo-Nazis in Charlottesville claims this ad is about fact checking: https://t.co/wSATHaUhJR pic.twitter.com/VXkpqUwvnH — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 14, 2017

You’d think with how much time Shannon spends stalking Dana’s timeline that she would know she HAD denounced and condemned what happened in Charlottesville.

Not to mention we didn’t see any neo-Nazis strolling around with guns during the rally.

You built this, America, by allowing @NRA lobbyists to write our nation's gun laws. Open carry is legal in 45 states with little regulation. https://t.co/jn0QEBUq1l — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 14, 2017

Lobbyists wrote the Second Amendment? Who knew?

This woman is seriously certifiable.

Lord, save us from people who think only the police should have guns. Supporters of a literal police state, eesh. https://t.co/VkzkRkOl9W — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 14, 2017

Scary stuff indeed.

NRA drafted the Bill of Rights? — 🐨 (@PixyMisa) August 14, 2017

Heh.

Everyone on this thread seems to think they can go in a store, buy a gun for $7, & wave it in the air 5 min later.https://t.co/qytOcn4SIx — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) August 14, 2017

$7? Psh … you can get one of those guns that goes ‘pew pew pew’ for $2.99 at Wawa.

Note to any Leftist reading this ^ that’s a joke.

Do you volunteer or get paid to lie re 2nd Amendment? You're not one to complain about lobbyists while seeking to subvert Bill of Rights #2A — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) August 14, 2017

Hope she earned a big ol’ paycheck for this one because even for her it was a stretch blaming Charlottesville on guns.

But she managed to do it.

