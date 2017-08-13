Over the past couple of weeks, Dana Loesch and the NRA have been targeted and blamed for any and every issue the Left has with the Right. Forget that Yashar Ali even apologized for being mistaken about her NRA ad and causing her much grief …

Zac Petkansas, a nobody toadie for Hillary, doubled down though:

I called out @DLoesch and this dangerous @NRA ad on Fox on Friday. She, the NRA and Trump own the Nazi violence in #Charlottesville. https://t.co/N2tKQZ7rGP — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 13, 2017

Dude.

We don't. You had time to get mad at a video on media but nothing on people who burn campuses, call for jihad, actual violence & incitement. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

Of course not.

Oh and note, Zac keeps quote-tweeting Dana which is likely an effort to pull his followers in to support him and attack her; this is a weak and pathetic way to debate.

But then again, he’s pretty weak and pathetic.

"Actual violence" A Nazi killed someone in a delusional attempt to protect America from the enemies you identify in your video, @DLoesch https://t.co/A0VmmqdoBH — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 13, 2017

Huh? Oh boy …

A call to factcheck the NYT has nothing to do with this. Bernie supporters killed and shot at people. Your fault or their own? Shame on you. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

Fact-checking is so SCARY!

1. Bernie condemned w/o both siding it 2. Neither he nor I put out a dangerous video aimed at inciting violence like you and the @NRA did https://t.co/f679fbpmrU — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 13, 2017

Maybe Zac missed it, but his side keeps telling the Left that Trump and Republicans are TRYING TO KILL THEM by taking their health care away.

Which just dumps gasoline on this fire, but tell us more about the evil NRA.

Using your logic, you're responsible. A factcheck isn't "inciting violence." You are deliberately trying to incite tho, w your rhetoric. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

Bam.

Never seen a factcheck that uses words like "assassinate", "Hitler" & "terrorize the law abiding". Have seen your video to take up arms. https://t.co/fPpm8I9cmt — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 13, 2017

See, he did it again. Quote tweeting her looking for a gold star and a cookie from his fellow Leftist zombies.

Literally quoting your side dude. The people and violence you didn't condemn. I like how you quote Tweet so you can grandstand. Pathetic. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

Um. Not a single one of those were quotes in the video. Do you know what quotes are? — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 13, 2017

Guess he figured out no amount of quote-tweeting was going to get people on his side.

Yes, your violent left calls the president "Hitler" and gives puts on assasination plays, in song, and does severed head photos. Own it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

And I never even mentioned guns or "arms." You're literally making up and trying to attribute violence to me to justify censorship. Unreal. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

They are shameless, Dana.

Dana, perhaps you should consider taking responsibility for your actions instead of spending full days gaslighting on twitter. — Sean Lavery (@SeanLavery) August 13, 2017

Ummm what?

I wasn't online all day yesterday. I was with my children — ones your side threatened to kill due to your shameful lies about my video. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 13, 2017

Why are Lefty men so hateful and sexist?

Rhetorical question, never mind.

