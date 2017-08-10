Science called, its embarrassed for Neil at this point.

Odd. Climate change has zilch, zero, nada to do with the solar eclipse that will take place on Aug 21 – sadly that didn’t stop ‘super scientist’ Neil deGrasse Tyson from pretending it does.

Of course when something is completely fabricated it’s easy to just make up more stuff about it:

One is actually scientifically proven.

The other isn’t.

Right? Good times.

He knows the climate change cult won’t question his tweet, if they were actually logical they wouldn’t be in the cult to begin with.

In other words one is real and one is not.

Heh.

If he’s wrong, like other climate change zombies, he’ll just make up something new to prove he’s right.

Because science.

