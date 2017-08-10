Science called, its embarrassed for Neil at this point.

Odd. Climate change has zilch, zero, nada to do with the solar eclipse that will take place on Aug 21 – sadly that didn’t stop ‘super scientist’ Neil deGrasse Tyson from pretending it does.

Of course when something is completely fabricated it’s easy to just make up more stuff about it:

Odd. No one is in denial of America’s Aug 21 total solar eclipse. Like Climate Change, methods & tools of science predict it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 10, 2017

There are fewer variables in regards to planetary movement than there are for climate. One has an accurate model, the other doesn't. — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) August 10, 2017

One is actually scientifically proven.

The other isn’t.

I also like to compare two dissimilar things and pretend there is some correlation. https://t.co/bSQj5RuRNF — Fire & Fury Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 10, 2017

Right? Good times.

GorT: The climate models have repeatedly been wrong in predictions. I don't think this eclipse prediction is wrong. Bad to equate (1/2) — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 10, 2017

He knows the climate change cult won’t question his tweet, if they were actually logical they wouldn’t be in the cult to begin with.

One is predicted using math.

One is "theorized" based on models and the political winds — Jimmy_James (@JimmyJames38) August 10, 2017

In other words one is real and one is not.

All predictive capabilities are exactly the same. Will it rain/snow on Thanksgiving Day where you live?Wanna bet you’re wrong? — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 10, 2017

Heh.

If he’s wrong, like other climate change zombies, he’ll just make up something new to prove he’s right.

Because science.

