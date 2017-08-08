If you had told this editor she would spend two days in a row writing about cows at Twitchy, she’d have laughed and asked you to stop eating paint chips … and yet here we are.

Day two covering cows, all because PETA decided it was SEXIST to eat cheese. Oh you didn’t see that one? Promise we’re not making that up, see for yourself.

And now THIS:

A cow is a biological machine invented by humans to turn grass into steak. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 7, 2017

Hey Neil, remember when Edison invented the cow?

Good times.

We invented the cow? Go us! https://t.co/q35h1RjWJV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2017

Whoohoo!

So does that mean we invented pigs too? Mmmm, bacon.

We knew that someday, someone would want to invent the NY Strip, prime rib and the hamburger — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) August 7, 2017

We should honestly invent a half cow, half pig creature to provide filets wrapped in bacon. RIGHT?!

Greatest invention ever! The COW! When did man invent the cow, @neiltyson — My Life Is a SitCom (@StopMotionDad) August 7, 2017

Around the time man invented trees, duh.

A scientist. Supposedly. — Gardrail (@Gardrail) August 8, 2017

He’s only marginally more scientific than Bill Nye.

I hope they aren't GMO. — Shocked and Dismayed (@DoogerNorth) August 7, 2017

Has science gone too far??? pic.twitter.com/34bGYsOohj — Cat Sandwich (@derek3wl) August 7, 2017

Stop that! That’s silly.

I identify myself as a cow — Jonny (@Jonny2ASupp) August 7, 2017

Well now this is just getting weird.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

Related:

WOKE AF! PETA claims eating cheese is sexist against female cows … no seriously, stop laughing