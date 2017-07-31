OMG! Alyssa Milano is SO DOWN with today’s political climate and she totally GETS IT!

For example we’re pretty sure she thought this was super CLEVER …

I mean…can we just repeal and replace Trump? Just asking…for a friend. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 31, 2017

Ugh, when does Alyssa just go back to selling Atkins?

In all reality…why??? What has he done wrong besides the country beginning to thrive again.

Chk out the markets.. why bc he wants to — The Rocket (@rcrocket1) July 31, 2017

In reality Alyssa and other Lefties don’t know.

Trump is far worse in their heads than he is in reality.

Crackdown on illegal criminals who rape and kill who have been deported like 20 times but keep coming in.. why what real factual reasons? — The Rocket (@rcrocket1) July 31, 2017

But but but … that’s mean or something. Racism?

Asking Lefties for factual reasons is like asking Chris Christie to share his nachos. (ha!)

I mean.. you guys made it out to be as if legal immigrants were going to be deported..sent out on ships.. are we seeing that? Propaganda — The Rocket (@rcrocket1) July 31, 2017

Of course it’s propaganda, it’s all they know.

Lol, nope. You got him for at least 4 years. Just hang in there and enjoy life anyway 😊 — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) July 31, 2017

At least 3 1/2.

I say everyone block him… EVERYONE. — CJ Reddy Photography (@cjreddy) July 31, 2017

Yes, please block Trump from having to read you angry, nagging harpies 24/7 because he’d totally hate that.

That's not how it works… Feel free to throw your money around to get CA to secede . Asking for the rest of USA . — Tore (@drlindeman) July 31, 2017

California may still secede?

Well. Bye.

